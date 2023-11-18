“Would get into the Barcelona team” - Mikel snubs Lampard and Terry as he names Manchester United legend as best English player

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has made headlines with his commendation of Manchester United legend Paul Scholes as the best English player. This saw him overtly bypass his former Blues teammates Frank Lampard and John Terry.

Mikel's career spanned over a decade at Stamford Bridge, where he won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a Champions League trophy. Amidst these triumphs, while playing in England, Mikel's path frequently intersected with Manchester United.

During his recent appearance on Rio Ferdinand's podcast 'Vibe with Five', he shed light on the players who had made an impact on him. One player, in particular, was an Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes, who Mikel crowned as the best English player, saying (via Daily Star):

"For me, he's the best English player. He's absolutely brilliant, the way he played the game, and we all think he's probably the only English midfielder that would get into the Barcelona team back then, he was that good."

Scholes played a stunning 716 games for Manchester United, scoring 155 goals and providing 81 assists. He notably won the UEFA Champions League twice with the Red Devils. He also won the Premier League 11 times, the FA Cup four times, the League Cup twice, and the Club World Cup once.

Casemiro's future at Manchester United uncertain amid Saudi interest

Casemiro has been at the center of speculation recently regarding a potential departure from Manchester United. Despite a dazzling debut season at Old Trafford, the midfielder's brilliance has recently dipped, marred by a mix of form inconsistencies and fitness struggles.

He is currently grappling with a hamstring injury, expected to sideline him until the the end of the year. According to 90min (via Express), several clubs in Saudi Arabia are keenly eyeing Casemiro, envisaging him as a potential addition to their squads.

It appears, though, that the Brazilian is not enthused about the prospect of leaving Manchester United midway through the season. However, the scenario might shift come summer. At that point, United might not be averse to the idea of selling him, provided they can recover the hefty £70 million fee paid to Real Madrid for his services.

This move would also relieve the club of his substantial wages, with Casemiro being the top earner at United, commanding a weekly wage of £350,000. Although his contract with the Red Devils extends until 2026, reports suggest that his tenure at Old Trafford could conclude after just two seasons.