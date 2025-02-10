"Would get more views than the Super Bowl" - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans mock Super Bowl; claim footballers are bigger than NFL

Fans of football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have taken a dig at the NFL. They claimed the two footballers would pull a bigger audience than the Super Bowl.

This claim comes amidst the NFL Super Bowl final between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 9. The Eagles secured a resounding 40-22 victory over the back-to-back defending champions to win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest sporting event in the United States. It is among the world's most-watched single sporting events and frequently commands a large audience.

However, Ronaldo and Messi fans took to X to mock the event, claiming that the Al-Nassr and Inter Miami stars are bigger than the NFL. One fan wrote:

"Someone said Messi or Ronaldo could start an instagram live right now and it would get more views than the Super Bowl."

A second fan claimed that Ronaldo would draw more online traffic than Messi.

"But I think Messi's own won't go viral but C. Ronaldo damn," the fan commented.

"A video of Messi/Ronaldo farting would get more views than Super Bowl," another fan added.

One fan suggested that Ronaldo's iconic "siu" celebration was bigger than the Super Bowl.

"Ronaldo's Siu Celebration is bigger than the Superbowl," the fan opined.

"Just imagine Messi and Ronaldo live on Instagram right now, everyone will forget super bowl. The only reason we are talking about it right now is bcs they don't want to understand that the English Championship playoffs is more entertaining with more viewers," another fan tweeted.

It is pertinent to note that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the most influential personalities in the world today. The Portuguese is the most followed person across all social media platforms with over one billion followers. The Argentine, meanwhile, also commands a huge social media presence with over 500 million followers on Instagram.

How many finals have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played in so far?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have played in countless finals throughout their careers for club and country. The Portuguese has recorded 23 goals and two assists in 38 finals, while the Argentine has an impressive 35 goals and 15 assists in 49 final appearances (via messivsronaldo.app).

Messi is the most decorated player in men's football with 46 trophies in his professional career. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has clinched 33 official titles in his illustrious career for club and country.

Both superstars are being strongly tipped to represent their nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup; Lionel Messi will turn 39 during the tournament while Cristiano Ronaldo will be 41.

