"Would be going against the grain of what Chelsea are trying to achieve" - Pundit asks Blues not to sell star forward to rival London club

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair reckons the Blues would be making a colossal mistake if they sell Noni Madueke to rivals Arsenal this summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Madueke is one of the names on the Gunners' shortlist, but they have yet to make an official bid.

The Blues have bolstered their attack this summer, signing Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. While the west London outfit are reportedly looking to further strengthen up front, they do not consider Madueke to be one of their untouchable players.

Chelsea would reportedly demand £50 million to sanction the sale of Madueke. Arsenal are allegedly keen on signing the 23-year-old to provide competition for Bukayo Saka.

However, Sinclair believes this would be a mistake, telling METRO:

"I think that would be going against the grain of what Chelsea are trying to achieve. They have been recruiting a young squad and letting them develop for four or five years and Madueke should be a big part of those plans, given how he has grown. He’s got that recognition from England now as well, and that’s brought his confidence on even more."

He added:

"Pedro Neto is obviously also on that right side, but given the competitions Chelsea are in next season, you need all these players if you are going to compete and bridge that gap at the top of the table. I would be surprised if they let him go. I know Arsenal like to come in for the odd Chelsea player every now and again, but for me, that would just be crazy to let Madueke go, especially to a rival."

The Blues signed Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £28.5 million. The England international has flourished down the right wing to date, recording 20 goals and nine assists in 90 appearances across all competitions.

"This is a good move for all parties" - Fabian Hurzeler reacts after Joao Pedro completes move to Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler believes Joao Pedro's transfer to Chelsea is a good move for both parties. The Blues signed Pedro on an eight-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £60 million earlier today (July 2).

Hurzeler told Brighton's official website (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“This is a good move for all parties. It’s an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent."

He continued:

“It’s also an exciting move for Joao: it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer."

“Joao has given us some wonderful moments – during my time and before I came to the club – so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future.”

Joao Pedro has excelled in the Premier League for Brighton in recent seasons. The 23-year-old forward has garnered 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions and will be aiming to break into Chelsea's starting XI ahead of Nicolas Jackson.

Pedro could feature for the Blues in their next fixture against Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final on Friday, July 4.

