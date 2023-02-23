"Would be a good option" - Barcelona manager Xavi comments on potential next Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has commented on the potential next Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani amid reports of the Qatari politician's interest in buying the club. The tactician believes the suitor would be a great owner for the Premier League giants.

Recall that Manchester United's current owners, the Glazers family, have put the club up for sale for a figure of around £5 billion, according to a report from Goal. A Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim and Ineos CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe have appeared as frontrunners in the race to snap up the club.

The Qatari politician has emerged as a strong candidate to pull off the deal, with reports suggesting that he's already made a £4 billion bid to take over the club. However, there's been controversy regarding his interest due to human rights and LGBT+ concerns in the Middle Eastern country.

However, Xavi, who spent some time in the country both as a player and manager, has backed Sheikh Jassim's attempt to buy Manchester United. The Barcelona boss explained that he has a good relationship with the politician and that he would be a good owner for the Red Devils.

"I have a good relationship with the person interested in buying the club, he’s a serious person and I’m sure he’d do a good job," Xavi said when quizzed on the potential takeover (via The Athletic).

"I know him so well. I think he’s a very good person with responsibility, serious. I think it would be a very good option for United," he added.

Barcelona and Manchester United will lock horns in the second leg of their Europa League playoff clash at Old Trafford on Thursday, February 23. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week and will be going all out for the win.

Xavi hails Manchester United ahead of Barcelona clash

Barcelona manager - Xavi Hernandez

The Spaniard was full of praise for the Red Devils ahead of the second leg of their Europa League clash today. He was quoted as saying by Goal.

"United are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, showing their quality and competitiveness through great results," he said.

"They’re the best United I've seen in the last few years, they have a great coach and great players who show a lot of personality and passion, so we need to match this.

"United are up there near the top of the Premier League, competing with Arsenal and Manchester City. It’s the perfect stage for us to show we can compete with these teams," the Spaniard added.

