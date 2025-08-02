"Would be a good signing in my eyes" - Pundit asks Manchester United to sign ex-Arsenal target after blow in pursuit of Benjamin Sesko

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes the Red Devils should focus on signing ex-Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic this summer. His comments came after Ruben Amorim and Co. reportedly suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.Manchester United have bolstered their attack in the summer transfer window, recruiting Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. However, after missing out on Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal, the Red Devils reportedly set their sights on signing Benjamin Sesko to strengthen their options up front.Despite initially wanting a move to Old Trafford, Sesko has allegedly decided to join Newcastle United. According to reports in Slovenia, the Magpies have convinced the 22-year-old of their project as they seek a replacement for Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool.Saha reckons Manchester United should push for a move to sign Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. The 25-year-old has been linked with Arsenal in the past and is likely to leave the Old Lady this summer.&quot;Jadon Sancho has been linked in a swap for Dusan Vlahovic, he is a top striker,&quot; said Saha (via METRO). It’s something that Man Utd are looking for. His numbers are good, his profile is good, he has experience, it would be a good signing in my eyes. United need guaranteed goalscorers, they need good characters and at the moment they have four players who don’t seem to want to protect and play for the badge, they are not children, that is a sad thing.&quot;Vlahovic has been a reliable No. 9 for Juventus over the past four seasons, recording 58 goals and 14 assists in 145 appearances across all competitions. He could also be available for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.Newcastle make formal bid to sign Benjamin Sesko amid Manchester United interest: ReportsNewcastle United have reportedly made a formal bid to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie. While the offer reportedly meets Leipzig's valuation, Sesko is allegedly keeping his options open, with Manchester United also keen on his signature.The Magpies have reportedly offered Leipzig an initial bid of £65.5 million, plus £4.3 million in add-ons. The Premier League outfit have already presented Sesko with their project and are keen on finalizing the transfer.Sesko could be an excellent signing for Manchester United or Newcastle this summer, given his profile and raw talent. The Slovenia international has netted 39 goals and provided eight assists in 87 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig over the past two seasons.