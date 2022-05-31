“Would be a hard transfer to seal” – David James offers opinion on Reds signing player who can do ‘Liverpool-esque stuff’ to replace Mane

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes it will be difficult for his old side to buy Tottenham star Son-Heung Min to replace Sadio Mane.

Following the Reds' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Paris, transfer expert Fabrizo Romano revealed that Mane wants to leave Anfield this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested.

The 30-year-old would be a huge loss for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 30-year-old would be a huge loss for Jurgen Klopp's side. He has scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the Merseyside club since his arrival in 2016 from Southampton.

James believes that Spurs forward Son, who shared the Premier League's Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah this season, would be a perfect replacement for Mane.

While the former England shot-stopper recognizes it would be a difficult deal to pull off, he maintains Son would be a better fit than Harry Kane. James told GGrecon:

"Harry Kane has scored more goals for Spurs than Son but Son’s mostly played as a winger. I’ve previously described one of them as a diamond and the other as a ruby. They’re both precious jewels but one of them gets talked about less than the other. Son can do a lot of Liverpool-esque stuff and he’s proved that not just with the goals he’s scored but the assists he’s provided over a period of time. The question is, would Son want to move?"

"I’m not saying that Harry Kane doesn’t love Tottenham but you rarely see Son linked with a move away from Spurs and he’s always looked happy there. Harry Kane and Son would be fitting replacements for Sadio Mané but if Harry Kane has given any indication that he wants to move, then that’s something that Son hasn’t done. So the latter would be a harder transfer to seal."

Liverpool hold talks with Tottenham striker Harry Kane over stunning summer transfer

According to The Anfield Wrap podcast (per FourFourTwo), Liverpool have held talks with the England captain over a sensational summer move to Anfield. Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last summer, who have since agreed to a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

With Mane's departure seemingly inevitable, the Reds will be desperate for a new centre-forward this summer. Kane currently has two years left on his current Spurs deal.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly one of world football's leading centre-forwards. He will command an incredibly high transfer fee if he was to move to a Premier League rival.

