"Would I be surprised if he went to Paris?" - Zinedine Zidane's son remains coy on speculation linking his father to PSG

Luca Zidane, son of former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, has remained silent on the rumors linking his father to PSG. Zidane has been linked with becoming the new manager of the Parisian giants ahead of the 2022-23 season.

When asked about this to Luca, the 23-year-old Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper said:

"Do I know where my father will train next season? Will he go to PSG? I don't talk about that with him. With him I talk about the family and little about football.

"Like in a father-son relationship, we talk about things around the house. Would I be surprised if he went to Paris? I will be happy no matter where he is happy."

PSG's current manager Mauricio Pochettino currently has an uncertain future at the club. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has been linked with the vacancy at Manchester United to become their permanent manager for next season.

The Red Devils are currently managed by German tactician Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis.

It could also be possible for Paris Saint-Germain to sack Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the current season. Despite being comfortable at the top of the Ligue 1 charts, the Parisian giants suffered a shock exit from the Coupe de France at the hands of Nice in January.

Zinedine Zidane has been touted to replace the Argentine tactician at the Parc des Princes if Pochettino leaves the dugout. However, PSG director Leonardo went against the narrative and said:

"We've never thought about changing our manager. We've never contacted Zidane or anyone. I can say that Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave. I have no problem with him. We talk about everything."

Zinedine Zidane has been without a job ever since he decided to leave Real Madrid for a second time at the end of the 2020-21 season. The Frenchman won two league titles and three Champions Leagues with Los Blancos in his two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG have a couple of important games ahead of themselves

PSG will have a chance to get redemption for their Coupe de France exit when they take on OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Parisian outfit have secured two 0-0 draws against Nice this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will then travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League. They currently lead the tie by 1-0 following a late Kylian Mbappe winner in the first leg.

The Parisians will have an extra incentive to reach the Champions League final as the showpiece match has been shifted to Paris from Saint Petersburg. The step was taken following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

