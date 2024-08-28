"Would he have kept us under control?" - When Paul Gascoigne took shots at Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona

Former England international Paul Gascoigne took shots at Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona earlier this year. The 57-year-old threw sly jibes at his counterparts in an episode of The Rest Is Football podcast hosted by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

Upon the conclusion of the 1987-88 season, Gascoigne had reportedly promised legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson that he would move to Old Trafford. However, he decided to join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, instead, for a reported fee of £2.2 million.

In his autobiography titled 'Gazza: My Story', the former playmaker explained the controversial decision. He revealed that he bought property for his parents with a £100,000 signing-on fee that he received from Spurs.

In a candid chat with his countrymen Shearer, Lineker and Richards in June 2024, Gascoigne recalled the incident. Shearer, who himself rejected a move to Manchester United in 1997 and joined Newcastle United instead, asked him:

"What idiot would turn down Manchester United?"

Gascoigne sharply retorted:

"People always say, 'Would it have been different if I'd signed for Man United? Would he have kept us under control?' Well, Eric Cantona two-footed somebody in the neck (his kung-fu kick on a supporter against Crystal Palace in 1997) in the stands. Wayne Rooney went with a granny, and Ryan Giggs went with his brother's wife. So I might have fitted in!"

The reply left the studio in stitches, with Richards rolling on the floor in laughter. Lineker echoed Gascoigne's sentiments, albeit in a much more subtle way, claiming:

"I must say, I get that all the time. I always hear that people say, 'Oh, Gazza would have been fine under Sir Alex Ferguson'. I think you'd have been just as good."

"If he leaves, I'm going to sign you" - When Paul Gascoigne recalled second opportunity to join Manchester United

English legend Paul Gascoigne once recalled his second opportunity to join Manchester United after snubbing them for Tottenham Hotspur in 1988.

Speaking on an episode of The Rest Is Football podcast in June 2024, the 57-year-old said:

"When I was leaving Lazio (in 1995), I did have the chance. I remember ringing up Bryan Robson (former United midfielder) and I said, 'Look, I'm leaving Lazio, Man United are interested,' and Fergie (Sir Alex Ferguson) was next to him.

"So I got on the call with him and he said, 'I've got (Eric) Cantona. If he leaves, I'm going to sign you, and if he stays, since you both play the same position, I'm going to keep him.' Cantona stayed, and I made a great move to (join) Rangers."

While he never made the move to Manchester United, Gascoigne enjoyed a stellar career with 78 goals and 14 assists in 398 club games. He also made 57 appearances for England, with 10 goals and nine assists to his name.

