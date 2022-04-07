"Would kidnap him to make him stay"- Ferran Torres hopes 'difference-maker' Barcelona star signs contract extension

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has heaped praise on Ousmane Dembele ahead of his side's clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

The former Manchester City star has lauded Dembele for his impact on the Blaugrana's performances in recent months. He hopes the 24-year-old will sign a contract extension with the Catalan giants in the coming weeks.

Dembele was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou in January as he had just six months remaining on his deal with the club. However, he was unable to secure a transfer.

The Frenchman has since become a key member of Xavi's starting line-up and has been one of the club's standout players. He has scored one goal and provided eight assists in his last six La Liga games.

One player who has benefited from his creativity is Torres. The 22-year-old has described Dembele as a "difference-maker" and jokingly said he would kidnap the winger to make him stay at Barcelona.

Torres said, as per BarcaTV+:

"For me Dembele is a difference-maker and one of the best in the world. I wish him the best. I would kidnap Dembele to make him stay at Barcelona [laughs]. At the end of the day, it's his decision."

"He's a very important player for Barça, like Gavi and Araújo - I hope they can stay here, we'll be stronger". Xavi on Ousmane Dembélé contract negotiations: "The club is working on it, Ousmane is a very important player for our strategy. I hope he will stay here".

Dembele's performances have helped Barcelona climb up to second place in the La Liga table, 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

The Blaugrana will head into their game against Frankfurt on Thursday on the back of a 1-0 victory over Sevilla last weekend.

Barcelona to begin contract extension negotiations with Ousmane Dembele's agent

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona's sporting director Mateu Alemany met Ousmane Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko in Marrakech earlier this week.

Reports suggest Alemany did not conduct contract negotiations with Sissoko. He instead attempted to rebuild what has been a fractured relationship between the two parties since the January transfer window.

Xavi is believed to be a massive fan of Dembele and is desperate to keep hold of him. The France international is also said to be keen on staying at Camp Nou and be part of the Spanish tactician's project.

The Catalan giants are expected to begin talks over a contract extension in the coming weeks.

