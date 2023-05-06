“Would be a lethal finisher” – Trent Alexander-Arnold assigns specific roles to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream 4-a-side team

Trent Alexander-Arnold recently named his dream 4-a-side team involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Liverpool defender also included himself and Zinedine Zidane in the team.

Alexander-Arnold said that he would be the one taking up the bulk of defensive responsibility. He added that Zidane and Messi would take up the roles of the playmakers, while Ronaldo would be the one hunting the opposition to score goals.

Alexander-Arnold recently said (via Daily Mail):

"Me, Messi, Ronaldo and Zidane. Yeah, I think I would be more defensive, just like passing and that. I think Messi and Zidane, they would be the creators, like the maestros. Ronaldo would be a lethal finisher."

To see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play in the same team is a dream for many. However, fans have never had the privilege of that.

Like many, Alexander-Arnold also wants to share the pitch with the two of the greatest players of all time. The addition of Zidane would only elevate the greatness of the hypothetical side further.

Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Messi (right) and Ronaldo could reignite their rivalry in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Messi has been linked with a move back to Barcelona. However, the Blaugrana need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to register new players.

Messi reportedly has an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The AFC Champions League runner-ups have offered the Argentine a mega salary of €320 million per year.

If Messi moves to the Saudi club, he will reignite his famous rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr. Over the years, the duo lit up European football with their duels. If the battle continues in Asia, it would be an interesting spectacle for fans.

