"Would make most people's eyes water" - Pundit urges Todd Boehly to reveal real reasons behind Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea

Simon Jordan, presenter of talkSPORT and owner of Crystal Palace, recently urged Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to reveal the real reason behind former manager Thomas Tuchel's sacking.

The Blues parted ways with the German manager after a dismal start to their 2022/23 season. A defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League proved to be Tuchel's last straw. His unceremonious sacking came as a shock to many as only 15 months prior, the German manager led the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory.

Jordan has claimed that there is a lot more behind Boehly's decision than just the poor form of the team and has urged the west London-based club's co-owner to reveal the real cause. Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said (via Daily Mail):

"There's a lot more behind the scenes of Tuchel that would make most people's eyes water as to the reasons why Todd Boehly made that decision and it wasn't just a case of losing to Dinamo Zagreb, it was case of a whole raft of other things - that's Todd Boehly got to tell people what that is."

Tuchel Ball @TucheIBall He loved this club so much man 🥹 He loved this club so much man 🥹 https://t.co/fcstgM0r6u

Simon Jordan further added:

"But it opened my eyes and I would've done exactly the same thing as Todd Boehly did which is 'you can go mate'."

The German manager was in charge of the Blues for 99 games, out of which they won 62 matches, drew 19, and lost 18.

Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup under Thomas Tuchel.

A section of Chelsea fans sang Thomas Tuchel's name during Manchester City loss

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Graham Potter replaced Tuchel in September 2022. While the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager initially did a good job, Chelsea's form worsened as the season progressed.

The Blues have won only eight out of the 18 games they have played under Potter, losing six and drawing four.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Reminder: In his first 15 months in charge of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel reached SIX finals Reminder: In his first 15 months in charge of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel reached SIX finals 🏆👏 https://t.co/kUXYMYp2mU

The west London-based side's latest loss came against Manchester City in the FA Cup, where Graham Potter's team were hammered 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

A section of away fans sang their former manager's name during the game. They are visibly not pleased with their new manager Graham Potter and are still all praises for Thomas Tuchel.

Poll : 0 votes