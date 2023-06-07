"Would be a match made in heaven" - Pundit urges Liverpool star to join Premier League rivals this summer

Former Republic of Ireland attacker Keith Treacy has urged Liverpool goalkeeper and compatriot Caoimhin Kelleher to join Brentford this summer.

Kelleher, 24, has been with the Reds since joining their U18 side from Irish side Ringmahon in 2015. However, he has always been a second choice behind the likes of Loris Karius and Alisson Becker.

The Irishman has made just 21 senior appearances for Liverpool, keeping 10 clean sheets. He could now look to change clubs to get proper playing time.

Keith Treacy believes a move to Brentford will do Kelleher well as he would fit in well with manager Thomas Frank's playing style and the club's culture.

"There are options. I think Brentford would be a match made in heaven. I think under Thomas Frank, they have this learning ethos that nobody gets on anybody's back when they make mistakes and I think Caoimhin would really thrive in that sort of situation," Keith Treacy told RTE podcast.

Brentford could also be on the lookout for a goalkeeper in the summer with David Raya expected to be on the move. Frank confirmed towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign that the Spanish goalkeeper could leave.

As per Evening Standard, Raya, who has garnered interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur could cost £40 million.

National team manager urges Liverpool star to leave the club

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has urged Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Liverpool to progress in his career.

On June 1, Kenny announced his squad for the Republic of Ireland's UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar later this month. While speaking about Kelleher, he praised his talent and potential but claimed that he needs to change clubs this summer.

"Caoimhin is a very talented goalkeeper. It looks like he'll be on the move this summer and he can only benefit [from that]. He needs to play games. He's been starved of games this season, it's been a problem for him. It's hard to leave Liverpool, it's such an iconic club, but he's not so young now. He's 24, and he needs to play and he knows that..." Kenny said.

"I would fully expect [him to move]. He's at the stage where he's behind one of the best goalkeepers in the world. You can't improve by not playing. He knows that. He's known that for a while. I think he's ready to go and play regularly, because he needs to," he added.

Kelleher made eight appearances last season for Liverpool, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. However, with their early elimination this season, he made just four appearances across competitions.

The Irishman has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Brentford (via The Athletic).

