“Would offer you more” - Darren Bent makes interesting analysis while choosing between Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland 

Former footballer Darren Bent decided to side with Mohamed Salah over Erling Haaland when asked to choose between the two players in a recent podcast.

Bent believes that the Norway international will regularly score more goals than the Egyptian while the Liverpool man will bag more assists. However, drawing a distinction, Bent believes that Salah could give his side more than the Manchester City striker, providing the 31-year-old's ability to beat players as an example.

Responding to a question to choose between the two, Bent told talkSPORT:

"He always gets more assists, and Haaland will score more goals because he’s a beast. But Salah’s goal return will not be that far behind him. I know last season; I mean, it’s a fair few behind him last season, but I think probably Salah would offer you more because of the assists and the goals."

So far this season, Haaland has scored 13 Premier League goals and assisted three from 12 appearances. Meanwhile, the Reds' attacker has notched up 10 goals and four assists in 12 league matches.

Claiming that the ex-Roma star's attributes apart from his goal contributions would give him the edge over his Premier League rival, Bent added:

"I can’t see Haaland beating three or four guys in a short space and then scoring. But equally two fantastic footballers."

Both players will look to help their side win the Premier League this season. Currently, Manchester City are on top of the standings, only one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah's numbers for Premier League clubs

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is seen as one of the most consistent players in the Premier League since his arrival at Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for €42 million. Although the player previously played for Chelsea, he managed just 19 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Since joining Anfield, the winger has scored 198 goals and assisted 83 from 322 appearances across all competitions. He's won the Premier League Golden Boot thrice, the Champions League once, and the English top-flight trophy with Liverpool.

On the other hand, Haaland completed a move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €60 million last summer. In the 2022/23 season, the 23-year-old bagged 52 goals from 53 appearances across all competitions. He won the Premier League golden boot, the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup with the Cityzens.

The Norwegian is certainly on course to have another successful season with Pep Guardiola and Co.