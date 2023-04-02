"Would have to be one hell of an offer" - Gabriel Agbonlahor claims Real Madrid would have to 'get their chequebook out' to sign Chelsea star

Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Real Madrid would need to tempt Chelsea with a very high offer for the latter to consider selling right-back Reece James to Los Blancos.

Despite his injury issues this season, James has been nothing short of consistent for Chelsea since his debut in the 2018-19 season. He has made over 140 appearances for the Blues, scoring 11 times and providing 20 assists. He has also won two trophies with the club, including the UEFA Champions League.

He was rewarded for his excellent performances last year and signed a new six-year contract worth a reported £250,000-a-week. Despite having long-term solidity in the right-back position, the Blues signed Lyon's Malo Gusto. The 19-year-old is expected to join Chelsea once his loan ends at the end of the season.

As per a report from AS, La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing James this summer as they search for a new right-back. Dani Carvajal is currently 31 and is not getting any younger. 23-year-old Reece James would be an excellent signing to ensure Los Blancos continue their domination in European football.

Williams ©️ @CFCNewsReport



[AS via Real Madrid 'are HUGE admirers of Reece James and have put him top of a shortlist of potential right-backs to sign'[AS via @MailSport Real Madrid 'are HUGE admirers of Reece James and have put him top of a shortlist of potential right-backs to sign'[AS via @MailSport] https://t.co/VIGycUA1ji

Agbonlahor addressed this on Football Insider, stating that James may be tempted by Real Madrid:

“Of course. James, for me, is the best right-back around – bar Kyle Walker. His injuries this season have been unfortunate and hopefully he can get past that. He’s quick, he’s good on the ball, he can take set pieces, his positioning is always spot-on, he can play at centre-back – he ticks every box. It’s a no-brainer for Real Madrid."

He added:

"But they’d have to get their chequebook out, and it would have to be one hell of an offer. Chelsea can’t afford to lose him. Real Madrid is that one club where you think – ‘wow, I’ve got to go'. But they’d have to make an offer that is too good to turn down.”

Todd Boehly and Co. may be forced to sell James as the same report stated that the Blues may be forced to sell some top talents to balance their spending over the past year (excess of $600 million).

Real Madrid defender set to miss UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea

Chelsea have had a dismal season so far and are currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League. Their only chance of playing Champions League football next season would be winning the competition this season.

Standing in their way to the semi-finals are reigning champions and 14-time winners Real Madrid. The two sides are set to take on each other on April 12 in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Graham Potter and Co. will be slightly boosted after left-back Ferland Mendy is set to miss a month of action (via football.london).

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| BREAKING: Ferland Mendy will be out for 1 MONTH. 🎖️| BREAKING: Ferland Mendy will be out for 1 MONTH. @JLSanchez78 🚨🎖️| BREAKING: Ferland Mendy will be out for 1 MONTH. @JLSanchez78

The Frenchman has been an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad and Los Blancos have found it difficult to replace him in the starting XI.

Poll : 0 votes