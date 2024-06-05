"Would be a perfect fit for the vibe of the club" - Bacary Sagna urges Arsenal to sign defender who played for Premier League rivals

Bacary Sagna thinks Arsenal should sign Raphael Varane once his contract with Manchester United expires later this month. The French defender is leaving Old Trafford and will become a free agent.

The Gunners boast perhaps the league's best defensive partnership in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. They were excellent throughout last season, and Mikel Arteta rarely opted to tinker with the pair.

Arsenal need strength in depth to try and stop Manchester City from continuing to dominate English football. Arteta has the likes of Jurrien Timber and Ben White to call upon but Sagna thinks Varane's winning mentality could be a major asset.

Sagna waxed lyrical about Varane, 31, by talking up the four-time UEFA Champions League winner as cover for Saliba and Gabriel. The former Gunners defender (via CoinPoker):

"I actually think Raphael Varane would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. He would be perfect cover for either Saliba or Gabriel & could step into the team when either of those players needed a rest or if they were to get injured."

Varane made 95 appearances at Old Trafford after arriving from Real Madrid for a reported £41 million in August 2021. He endured injury issues but was usually one of the Red Devils' most consistent players. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner made 32 appearances across competitions last season, helping his side keep 12 clean sheets.

Sagna feels Varane would suit Arsenal's vibe and alluded to his desire to continue playing at the top level:

"Varane would be a perfect fit for the vibe of the club because of his winning mentality & personality. I saw him a couple of days ago at the Champions League final, he still has that desire & competitiveness to play at the top level for a few more seasons. As an addition to the squad, I think he would be perfect."

Varane's next move is yet to be decided but a return to Ligue 1 side RC Lens has been mooted. He will leave United having won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

"A brilliant capture" - Sagna also wants Arsenal to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's future is somewhat uncertain.

Sagna also discussed Marcus Rashford as a potential option for his former club this summer. The English attacker endured a difficult past season with injury issues and a lack of form. The former Gunners right-back insisted he could shine at the Emirates and help bolster Arteta's attack (via the source above):

"Rashford is so quick. I think Arsenal having Rashford would enable Arsenal to have more variety in attack and I would love to see Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford in the same team, pressing with so much intensity."

He added:

"It would be a brilliant capture and I think there is room in the squad for a player of Rashford’s ability because Gabriel Jesus won’t be able to play every game and Kai Havertz can also play in a number of roles."

Rashford, 26, struggled last season with eight goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions. It was a huge drop from the 30 goals and 10 assists in 56 games he managed in the 2022–23 campaign.

Arsenal's attack was scrutinized last season for their lack of goalscoring prowess. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggled to provide the required goals to help them prevail against City in the title race.