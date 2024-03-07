"Would be perfect for me" - Erling Haaland names two Manchester City legends he'd like to have played with 

Erling Haaland has named Vincent Kompany and David Silva the two Manchester City legends he'd like to share the pitch with.

The CItyzens have dominated English football over the past decade, winning seven Premier League titles since 2011. They have boasted several iconic players including Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure.

Haaland was handed the difficult task of choosing one Manchester City legend he'd liked to have played with. The Norweigan superstar did so alongside Rodri in a video released on the club's YouTube channel.

Rodri joked that his teammate shouldn't choose City's all-time leading goalscorer Aguero because he'd then be benched:

"Don't say Sergio... you'll go on the bench."

Haaland first named Kompany who is one of Manchester City's greatest-ever defenders:

"I like Kompany I would love to play with him."

Kompany made 360 appearances during his time at the Etihad and spent the majority as captain. He was renowned for his excellent reading of the game and aggressive defending style.

The Belgian won four titles with City and scored an incredible 40-yard title-winning strike against Leicester City in 2018-19. Many regard him as one of the Premier League's greatest defenders in history.

However, Kompany wasn't the only legend Haaland named as he also heaped praise on Silva:

"Then you also have David Silva... He would be perfect for me."

Silva was one of the most entertaining and skillful playmakers that City have possessed and the Premier League have enjoyed watching. The Spaniard made 436 appearances for the Cityzens, making him their joint-10th all-time appearance maker.

The former Valencia star bagged 77 goals and 140 assists in 436 games during 10 years at the Etihad. He is, for many, the greatest player in the club's history.

Haaland could have forged a similar partnership with Silva to the one he shares with Kevin De Bruyne. The Norweigan is surging toward becoming a Manchester City legend as he's already posted 81 goals and 15 assists in 85 games, helping his side win the treble last season.

Gilberto Silva claims Manchester City's Erling Haaland wouldn't suit Arsenal's style

Gilberto Silva made a bold claim over Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland continues to wreak havoc in the Premier League after winning the Golden Boot last season. He leads the way this season with 18 goals in 22 games.

The Norway international's goalscoring prowess has stunned English football. He became the fastest Premier League player in history to hit 50 goals across competitions. He did so on his 48th appearance, beating that of Andy Cole's previous record (65 games).

However, Gilberto Silva doesn't think Haaland's style of play would suit Manchester City's title rivals. The former Gunners midfielder told The Athletic:

"It’s not just the right striker but one that fits Arsenal’s style. Erling Haaland would not fit. He’s a great player, there’s no doubt about it, but he fits well for Manchester City."

Arsenal have the likes of former City striker Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at Mikel Arteta's disposal. They are perhaps more versatile than Haaland but they certainly aren't putting up the numbers the former Borussia Dortmund star is.