"Would be pure magic", "Make it happen" - Real Madrid fans ask club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as Club World Cup rules come to light

A section of Real Madrid fans online have demanded that the club re-sign Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. This comes after FIFA announced that they will allow flexibility in the summer transfer window for clubs that are participating in the revamped Club World Cup that will debut in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr, will have his current contract expire on June 30, 2025, and is yet to commit to a contract extension at the Saudi Pro League club.

With the current FIFA rules that allow 2025 FIFA Club World Cup participating teams to sign up to six players without long-term contracts, Real Madrid can take along with them the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to the United States.

A reminder of FIFA’s flexible transfer rule for clubs playing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was posted on social media a few hours ago. The possibility of Los Blancos resigning their all-time top scorer seems to have excited a section of fans. Here are some of their reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

''Ronaldo back at Madrid would be pure magic for the fans,'' a user wrote.

''Make it happen and run that 442."

''Real Madrid can win more just by his jersey sales than winning the actual tournament," @EndiThemeli opined.

''Don't give me hope,'' @RMFC_Aniket wrote.

Despite turning 40 last month, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to show his goal-scoring prowess. He currently tops the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this term with 19 strikes in 24 games.

Ronaldo joined Los Blancos in 2009 aand departed in 2018. He left as the club's all-time leading scorer with with 450 goals in 438 games across competitions.

''He's a great player and a great person'' – Pepe reveals the current Real Madrid player he’d share the dressing room with and hails Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid legendary defender Pepe recently named the current Los Blancos player he’d love to share the pitch with. Apart from that, the 42-year-old heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Pepe told Diario AS in an exclusive interview:

‘‘I think with everyone, everyone is very good. I've played against Mbappe. He's a great player and a great person; few people know him as he is off the pitch. But if I could, I'd choose to continue playing for Madrid too (laughs).’’

Pepe retired from the sport last year at the age of 41 after his Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal. When the former Portuguese defender was asked about playing until 41 and if he thinks about a player’s age, he heaped praise on the longevity of fellow countryman Ronaldo and former teammate Modric:

‘‘(Smiles) There are exceptions. Look at those two. Modric is at an incredible level, with all the pressure at Madrid. The club also helps a lot, and the coach is very important. And Cristiano, who has given so much to football, continues to perform at a high level as well.’’

Pepe is renowned for the formidable combination he formed with Sergio Ramos at the heart of Real Madrid’s defense.

