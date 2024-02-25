"Would be a real star" – Journalist urges PSG to make surprise move for Liverpool star this summer

L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi has asserted that Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah will prove to be fantastic signing for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

PSG, who are currently leading the 2023-24 Ligue 1 standings with 53 points from 22 matches, are reportedly expected to overhaul their ranks ahead of next season. They are thought to be set to lose Kylian Mbappe on a Bosman move to long-term admirers Real Madrid.

Discussing the Parisians' next project, Tanzi stated that Luis Enrique's outfit will be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season due to their existing stars. He opined (h/t PSG Talk):

"What matters to me is to know if, sportingly, they will succeed in putting together a team that will be capable of fighting for the UEFA Champions League. And I think it's possible. There are very talented players, and the departure of Kylian Mbappe will free up a little space for some to flourish. There are very young players like [17-year-old midfielder Warren] Zaire-Emery who represent the future."

Urging PSG to add Salah to their star-studded ranks, Tanzi concluded:

"And above all, PSG can still bring in stars. On the market, PSG will have no trouble building a talented team. Mohamed Salah, for example, would be a real star in Paris."

Salah, whose current contract is set to expire on June 2025, has etched himself in Liverpool's history books since arriving in 2017. The 31-year-old has recorded 205 goals and 89 assists, including 19 goals and 10 assists this season, in 333 games for the Reds so far.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on aspirations ahead of 2024 EFL Cup final

At a pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that he is aiming to lift the EFL Cup trophy for his players and his club this season. He said (h/t The Guardian):

"I want to win on Sunday but not for me or my trophy cabinet. It is for the boys, for the club and for the people. That is much more important and everything will go on. What we are doing at the moment is we write a wonderful book, I would say."

Klopp, who will leave the Reds at the end of the ongoing term, added:

"We wrote it and we are still writing a wonderful book and when I leave, we close that book. We will put it on the shelf and then someone else will write another wonderful book. That is the idea. I will not leave anything inside, I will give absolutely everything until the last second."

Liverpool, who defeated Fulham 3-2 in a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final, have lost just once in their last 15 games across competitions. They have registered 11 wins during the run, netting a whopping 42 goals.

So far this season, Liverpool have taken on EFL Cup finalists Chelsea twice. They were held to a 1-1 away league draw last August, but beat the Blues 4-1 in front of their home crowd in the league on January 31.