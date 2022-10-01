"Would be a really good option" - Liverpool told to sign midfielder who is on Chelsea's radar 

Liverpool have been urged by Kevin Campbell to beat Chelsea in the race for Moises Caicedo. The Brighton & Hove Albion star was linked with both clubs and is still reported to be on their radar.

While speaking with Football Insider, Campbell claimed Caicedo would be a perfect signing for Liverpool. He added that the Reds should make a £50 million offer for the midfielder and jump ahead in the queue.

Campbell was full of praise for the youngster and highlighted that the Ecuadorian has a long time left in his career and said:

"At the end of the day, if you put £50million on the table you will get him. There will be many other clubs interested in him. I think a few clubs would be willing to put down that sort of money for Caicedo. He is so young. He has a great future ahead of him. Everybody will want to get hold of him. Clubs are willing to invest big money in top young players."

Speaking about the midfielder's performance so far and why Chelsea could be chasing him, he said:

"Caicedo is doing a brilliant job at Brighton. I think we will see Chelsea go for him now that Graham Potter is there. These things have a funny way of working out. Potter may go back and get him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The key for Liverpool is adding quality to that midfield. Caicedo would be a really good option."

Liverpool target speaks about Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has already spoken about a possible move to Chelsea and claimed that it would be a dream move for him.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Caicedo has admitted "nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world”. And last year he told The Athletic, "My dream is to play for Manchester United. Antonio Valencia is an example to follow." Caicedo has admitted "nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world”. And last year he told The Athletic, "My dream is to play for Manchester United. Antonio Valencia is an example to follow."

The Liverpool target is now focused on Brighton and then wants to do well at the World Cup before thinking of a move away.

He told Ole via SI:

"Right now I'm very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. I want to have a great World Cup and then we'll see what happens. I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It'd be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."

Caicedo will be up against Liverpool this weekend in the Premier League when Brighton travel to Anfield.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far