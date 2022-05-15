“Would have signed you four years earlier” - Klopp reveals what he told Liverpool superstar after FA Cup triumph against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed what he told Thiago Alcantara after their FA Cup triumph over Chelsea on Saturday.

The Reds prevailed 6-5 on penalties, with the Spaniard also on target in the shootout, as they completed their first domestic double in over two decades.

Alcantara missed the Reds' Carabao Cup final a few months ago through injury but has been on a fine run of form since returning and had a stormer at the Wembley too.

Playing for the entirety of the 120 minutes, Alcantara showed his usual brilliance on the ball and made no mistake from 12 yards in the shootout too.

The Player Management @theplayermgmt 30 titles. And it won’t stop here.



Congrats on another huge team award, @thiago6. We are so proud.



#ThiagoThePlayer #EmiratesFACup

Klopp later joked after the game that he wished he'd signed the playmaker earlier, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

“After the game I said to Thiago, “If I had known what a player you are, I would have signed you four years earlier!

He continued:

“You taught me running!” - I take that, that’s fine, that’s fine. Obviously he could already play football pretty well, but he learned running at Liverpool. It’s fine.”

Alcantara joined the Reds for just £20 million from Bayern Munich in 2020 and has been a key player for them since then.

He has clocked 67 appearances across competitions for the Reds, winning two titles - both this season.

Liverpool's quadruple is still on

Sure, Liverpool are three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League with two games remaining, but it's not mathematically over yet. As long as that doesn't happen, their quadruple dream is very much alive.

With the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the bag, the Reds will now focus on ending their league campaign strongly.

They'll hope for a huge favour from West Ham United, who host City today, by taking points off their visitors.

GOAL @goal Liverpool’s quadruple dream might still be on Liverpool’s quadruple dream might still be on 👀 https://t.co/imzsHsYwgx

Then, finally, there's the big one - the UEFA Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

The Merseysiders have revenge on their minds for their 2018 heartbreak against the Spanish champions, who beat them 3-1 in the Kiev final.

It'll be a tough game for them once again, as Carlo Ancelotti's side have made epic comebacks in every knockout round against some of Europe's big guns to arrive in the final.

For now, Liverpool's quadruple hopes are still alive, but they face the most challenging period in their quest to achieve that.

