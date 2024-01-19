"Would be something very special" - Manchester City star names Lionel Messi as one player he would love to play with

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has named Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi as the one player he would like to play with.

Messi, 36, is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game and is still going strong for club and country. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has won every major trophy on offer, recently winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

He joined MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer last summer and is currently in training ahead of their maiden overseas pre-season.

Walker, meanwhile, has been a standout performer for City since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur seven years ago. He said (as per Albiceleste Talk) that he has heard good things about Messi from his club teammate Julian Alvarez and boss Pep Guardiola and would like to play with the stalwart someday:

"The player I would like to play with? I think it'd have to be Lionel Messi. Pep, just what he says about him, his aura on the pitch. I spoke to Julian alvarez about him and just what he (Messi) brings to the team."

Expand Tweet

While Alvarez is international teammates with Messi, Guardiola managed the latter during his four-year spell at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012.

What's next for Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are in the midst of another solid season. Fresh off their first continental treble last campaign, Guardiola's side are alive in three different competitions.

They are second in the Premier League after 20 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool (45). The Cityzens are also into the UEFA Champions League knockouts as group winners, where they play FC Copenhagen in the Round of 16.

However, City are next in action in the FA Cup, where they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on January 26 for a fourth-round fixture. The Cityzens have won their last six games across competitions. That includes their second title of the season, the FIFA Club World Cup last month, where they beat Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense 4-0 in the final.