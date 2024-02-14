"Would start for most top Premier League teams", "Too good" - Fans praise Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate as they defeat Al-Feiha

Fans took to social media to praise Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Marcelo Brozovic after he helped the club secure a 1-0 win against Al-Feiha.

The Knights of Najd secured a narrow victory in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, February 14, thanks to Ronaldo's 81st minute goal.

It was a beautifully crafted effort that started with Ronaldo passing the ball to Brozovic with his back to goal, before turning to make his run. The former Inter Milan midfielder managed to provide a clever return ball for Ronaldo, who latched onto it with a first-time finish.

Since moving to Al-Nassr from Inter Milan last summer, Marcelo Brozovic has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 24 games for the Saudi Pro League club.

Fans took to social media to praise the 31-year-old midfielder, with one saying:

"Brozovic would start for most top premier league teams."

Another added:

"Man, Brozovic is too good"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Cristiano Ronaldo discussed former Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot with Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand recently said that Cristiano Ronaldo once told him not to worry about Diogo Dalot's future at Manchester United. Ferdinand had doubts about the right-back, but his compatriot Ronaldo confirmed that the player is a hard worker and will certainly improve.

In recent weeks, Dalot has been one of the first names on the Red Devils' team-sheet. He capped his improved form with a brilliant assist for Scott McTominay's winner in United's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, February 11.

The United legend talked about what Ronaldo had told him about Dalot on his podcast (via Metro):

"Dalot needs a special mention. He is someone I doubted early-on. I remember speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo and said, ‘Is he really that good?’ – and Cristiano said he will work hard, make himself better and 100 per cent improve. He saw it behind the scenes so he knew that."

Ferdinand added:

"I still think defensively he probably needs to work a little bit. But yesterday I thought he was very good defensively (against Aston Villa). With the ball, that cross, if we have players running on to them, the forwards will make the runs and we will score more goals."

Since joining Manchester United from Porto in 2018, Dalot has made a significant impact on the team, appearing in 139 games and recording 14 goal contributions.