"Would be a statement signing" - Don Hutchinson urges Arsenal to complete signing of 25-year-old star

Former Liverpool midfielder and pundit Don Hutchinson has told Arsenal to complete the 'statement signing' of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Speaking on ESPN (reported via HITC), Hutchinson said that the Gunners could ideally complete the signing of Leeds United's Raphinha alongside Jesus. However, he stressed that it would be Jesus who would be the impact signing Arsenal need.

“If they got Gabriel Jesus, then that would be a signing,” said Hutchison. “I mean, Raphinha is some player. I think he was on the radar of Liverpool at one point before Luis Diaz came in. But I think Jesus would be a statement signing.”

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old Brazilian forward, who has only one year left on his current City contract. Jesus is expected to lead the line for the Gunners should he join the north London side this summer.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. BREAKING: Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. https://t.co/E1A5Uxyw4h

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January this year, with the Gabonese forward joining Barcelona. This left Mikel Arteta's side with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as the two most recognized forwards in the squad.

Lacazette has now left the club as well after expiring his contract at the Emirates. Nketiah has signed an extension but it is unlikely to be enough to lead the Gunners into a packed season.

Should Arteta get Jesus, the Gunners might use Nketiah as a backup option next season.

Jesus, on his part, would also stand to gain from leaving City. Pep Guardiola's side have signed Erling Haaland this summer and are also waiting for January signing Julian Alvarez to join the squad ahead of their pre-season.

With two new strikers in his ranks, Guardiola is likely to further reduce game time for Jesus, who played a total of 2570 minutes across 41 games last season. In those matches, he managed 13 goals and 12 assists and is likely to be a good option for Arsenal next season.

Arsenal are also eyeing Brazilian winger Raphinha

The Gunners are also reportedly interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Brazilian played a key role in helping the Elland Road side avoid relegation last season.

He is being chased by several big clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona. Raphinha would be a smart buy for the Gunners are he can add versatilty to the attack in Arteta's youthful squad next season.

The winger scored 11 times and laid out three assists in 35 matches during the 2021-22 Premier League season.

