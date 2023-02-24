"Would still bring a lot to this organization" – Inter Miami coach Phil Neville confirms MLS club want to sign Lionel Messi and his ex-teammate

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has confirmed that his club are keen to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi and Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Messi, 35, has been a hot topic of speculation since the turn of the year as he is in the final four months of his contract at the Parc des Princes. Although the Ligue 1 giants are hopeful of renewing their deal in the coming months, there are alarms about his immediate future.

Operating in a creative role under Parisian boss Christophe Galtier in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, the diminutive Argentine has found a new lease on life. So far, he has registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across all competitions for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Speaking to The Times, Neville claimed that Inter Miami are interested in snapping up both Messi and Busquets in the future. He elaborated:

"I'm not going to deny it. We want to attract the best players in the world to this club. Messi and Busquets are two players who have stood out the most in recent years. They are great players who would still bring a lot to this organization. MLS would be a game-changer."

Busquets, on the other hand, is also in the final four months of his deal. While he is on the radar of a host of Saudi Pro League outfits, the midfielder has been linked with a permanent move to MLS side Inter Miami since last year.

A world-class defensive midfielder, Busquets has scored 18 goals and contributed 42 assists in 708 appearances for Barcelona. He has lifted 31 trophies with his boyhood club so far, including eight La Liga titles.

Lionel Messi tipped to win 2023 Ballon d'Or

When asked if Marcus Rashford could be in the running for this year's Ballon d'Or award, Manchester United legend Andy Cole told Best Sports Betting Canada:

"Marcus Rashford won't be competing for the Ballon d'Or even if he kept his form until the end of the season. We all know who will be winning the Ballon d'Or. The Ballon d’Or is usually based on Champions Leagues and in this instance, World Cup. If Lionel Messi does not win the Ballon d'Or for finally winning the World Cup for Argentina, I'd be very surprised, but Kylian Mbappe has a chance too."

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner netted seven goals and laid out three assists in seven games.

