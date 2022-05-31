“Would suit them down to the ground and Ten Hag’s style of play” – David James claims 26-year-old Premier League star could be good fit at Manchester United

Former England goalkeeper David James believes Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips would "be a great fit" for Manchester United.

Incoming Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate for new players this summer following a disastrous campaign for the club. They finished sixth in the Premier League, accumulating their worst ever points tally (58). Many believe that the squad is due an overhaul, with defensive midfield cited as a priority to improve.

In a season severely hampered by injury, Phillips played 23 times for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, scoring and assisting one goal each. He helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

The 26-year-old holding midfielder was a key part of the England team that reached the Euro 2020 final. Retired shot-stopper James believes Phillips is what the Red Devils need, as he told GGrecon:

"Looking at Manchester United’s midfield from this season, it definitely needed an improvement. Not that the players who were already there weren’t capable, but for one reason or another they’re not going to improve that performance from last season and Kalvin Phillips would be a great fit."

James stated that Phillips would suit Manchester United's style of play under Ten Hag. He also claimed that the Englishman would also fit well at Manchester City but he believes United will be a better fit.

He said:

"It’s a massive club with aspirations of getting into the Champions League first of all. I think there’s a long way to go to try and become a title contender at the moment, but someone like Kalvin Phillips, I would argue, would suit them down to the ground and Ten Hag's style of play."

James added:

"Either Manchester club would be a great move, providing first that Ten Hag can get Manchester United playing - we already know that City are going to be there and involved in whatever happens at the end of the season. It pains me to say this but it suits Manchester United more than it would Manchester City."

Simon Jacobs @SimonJacobsBCB #MCFC



Fee will be around €41m. Kalvin Phillips is now extremely close to signing for Manchester City. He’s agreed personal terms and a contract until 2027, now City will send an official offer and Leeds will accept. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Fee will be around €41m. Kalvin Phillips is now extremely close to signing for Manchester City. He’s agreed personal terms and a contract until 2027, now City will send an official offer and Leeds will accept. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚨 #MCFC Fee will be around €41m. https://t.co/v22Bgwd269

David James discusses Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips

As per Marca, the Leeds youth academy graduate has also garnered interest from Aston Villa this summer, as well as Manchester City. The latter could view him as a direct replacement for the retiring Fernandinho.

Former Liverpool keeper James was full of praise for the industrious midfielder, as he claimed:

"Kalvin Phillips is an absolutely fantastic player. When he’s with Declan Rice for England, it’s like two peas in a pod. So would it work with Rodri? I think Rodri plays more ‘his’ role than ‘Declan Rice’s’ role, if that makes sense, and therefore there might be an issue fitting them both in regularly, and whether Pep would trust that kind of rotation is questionable."

He added:

"He seems to like Rodri playing that role. So possibly not at City. Having said that, you’ve got a player who’s young enough to change the style of play, in a way."

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads Manchester City’s top two remaining targets this summer are Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips.



[The Times] Manchester City’s top two remaining targets this summer are Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips.[The Times] https://t.co/uXegRTrGOv

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far