"Would be a welcome addition" - Noel Whelan urges Aston Villa to make a move for 'dominant' Inter Milan star

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has urged Aston Villa to make a move for 'dominant' Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij. The 47-year-old believes that the Dutch international will be a 'welcome addition' to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side.

As per Football Insider, the Midlands club have earmarked the Serie A winner with the Nerazzurri as a priority target for the summer. The Lions are reportedly ready to splash around £40 million for the services of the Netherlands international with Gerrard looking for an 'A-list centre-back'.

Whelan reckons that the 30-year-old will be a brilliant acquisition at Villa Park as he believes that Gerrard should be looking to bolster his defensive options. Whelan hailed the ambition of the Midlands club and praised them for their excellent business last summer and in January. The former Middlesbrough striker told Football Insider:

“Straight away they laid out their intent this season, didn’t they? Last summer they signed players quickly, early – and they did the same thing in January. They had everything in place, and they’re running it in a very efficient way."

“I’m sure this season won’t be any different. If they identify a player who they think will really boost their chances of European qualification – they won’t mess about getting him in."

Football Insider @footyinsider247 EXCLUSIVE!



- Aston Villa keeping tabs on Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij.



- Steven Gerrard wants to sign an A-list centre-back this summer.



- He is out of contract in 2023 and was valued at £40m in Jan, but that is likely to fall.



footballinsider247.com/aston-villa-in…



#AVFC EXCLUSIVE!- Aston Villa keeping tabs on Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij.- Steven Gerrard wants to sign an A-list centre-back this summer.- He is out of contract in 2023 and was valued at £40m in Jan, but that is likely to fall. 🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨- Aston Villa keeping tabs on Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij. 👀- Steven Gerrard wants to sign an A-list centre-back this summer. ⭐- He is out of contract in 2023 and was valued at £40m in Jan, but that is likely to fall. 📉footballinsider247.com/aston-villa-in…#AVFC https://t.co/SFZpbQuBY3

Whelan believes that Aston villa already have enough depth and quality in their attack and midfield but need to 'shore up' defensively. Whelan added:

“If you look at their squad, their depth in the forward line and midfield is quite incredible. However, defensively, that is where they need to shore up. They’re looking for another centre-half. Someone who is dominant, very much like de Vrij, would be a welcome addition.”

A player like de Vrij could take Aston Villa to the next level

Aston Villa have shown significant signs of improvement since Steven Gerrard took over at the club. The former Liverpool skipper seems to be the perfect manager to match the lofty ambitions of the Villa owners.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, the Birmingham-based club have been slowly but surely building a formidable squad. However, they are a few players away from challenging for a European spot.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"His [Jurgen Klopp] advice to me was: 'Don't go in with the name on your back. I've seen so many ex-players who played at a decent level just automatically think that they can become a good coach or a good manager.'" Steven Gerrard on becoming a manager:"His [Jurgen Klopp] advice to me was: 'Don't go in with the name on your back. I've seen so many ex-players who played at a decent level just automatically think that they can become a good coach or a good manager.'" #awlive [liverpool echo] Steven Gerrard on becoming a manager:"His [Jurgen Klopp] advice to me was: 'Don't go in with the name on your back. I've seen so many ex-players who played at a decent level just automatically think that they can become a good coach or a good manager.'" #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/09zHdUtRVn

Stefan de Vrij is a central defender with enormous quality and experience at the highest level and could potentially change the dynamics of the side on his own.

Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Kortney Hause and Calum Chambers are all decent central defenders. However, these players are not on the same level as the Dutch international.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar