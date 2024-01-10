"Would welcome a move from Arsenal" - Journalist suggests Chelsea target would prefer to join their London rivals amid transfer links

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea target Ivan Toney would prefer a move to Arsenal.

Brentford's Toney has been linked with moves to several clubs in recent times. The Gunners and the Blues, however, remain the two clubs most interested in the Englishman.

Speaking about Toney on the Done Deal Show, Jacobs suggested that the striker could see out his current Brentford contract, which runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. He further added that a move to the Emirates could be more appealing for Toney, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I would also say that free agency in 2025 isn’t out of the question, when Toney says loyalty I don’t think he means just until the end of the season, I think there’s a fair chance he stays at Brentford for even longer."

Jacobs added:

"My understanding remains that yes Toney would welcome a move from Arsenal, more so than Chelsea, and for Chelsea he’s not necessarily top of the list, but we may have to wait longer to resolve the Toney situation than the next couple of weeks.”

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a move for a new striker. Despite Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah's presence, they have looked a little light up front. The duo have scored just 13 goals across competitions between them this season. Players like Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, and Toney have been linked with a transfer to the north London outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino's team are also missing an attacker who possesses the caliber to lead their attack. Young Nicolas Jackson is still too inexperienced has scored just eight goals in 23 games across competitions this season.

Toney, however, is a Premier League veteran, hence, attracting interest from the Blues. He has scored 32 goals and provided 68 games in the English top flight.

Arsenal and Chelsea interested in David Odogu

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing 17-year-old defender David Odogu. The German currently plays for VFL Wolfsburg's youth sides. He has also represented Germany's youth side.

Odogu is a highly-touted prospect and Wolfsburg are keen on offering the defender his senior contract when he turns 18. The opportunity to play for clubs like the Gunners and the Blues, however, could be a great prospect for him.

Both the Gunners and the Blues have constantly invested in young talents in recent seasons. Hence, making a move for Odogu fits both club's current recruitment policies.