“Wouldn’t it be a great move” – Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal ‘go in and grab’ player previously linked with Liverpool

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, with Liverpool having previously been linked (by the Mirror) with the Brazilian.

Raphinha, 25, impressed for Leeds last season, making 36 appearances, scoring 11 goals, and contributing three assists across competitions.

The former Stade Rennais star's eye-catching performances for Jesse Marsh's side have caught the attention of a number of European sides. These include Liverpool and Barcelona (according to Sky Sports).

But Arsenal have come into the fold with David Ornstein reporting that Mikel Arteta's side have made an offer for the Brazilian.

Campbell believes the Gunners should bring Raphinha to the Emirates Stadium whilst lavishing praise on the 25-year-old.

He told the Highbury Squad (via HITC):

“I do rate him. You can tell by the type of teams that are in for him, there were rumours Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and big rumours on Barcelona."

He added:

“But Barcelona were hoping he went down (relegated with Leeds), so they could get him for a cut-price. Obviously, that price has stayed up there now. I don’t think Barcelona can afford him."

Campbell further noted:

“Now, wouldn’t it be a great move for Arsenal to go in and grab him? All those teams are Champions League sides. Yet, if we can go in and get him, that tells your ambition."

He concluded:

“We keep hearing, ‘We can’t attract this player and we can’t attract that player and the Champions League is going to make a real difference’.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Raphinha had a €25 million release clause in his contract that would have come into play if Leeds were relegated.

Arsenal's summer transfer window starting to unfold and they could beat Liverpool to Raphinha

Fabio Vieira has joined the Gunners from FC Porto

The Gunners will likely not stop there as they look to bolster their attacking options with moves for Leeds' Raphinha and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Ornstein reports that the Peacocks are likely to reject the north London side's offer for Raphinha as it falls well short of their valuation.

But an opening bid from Mikel Arteta hints that the Gunners boss intends to target the Brazilian, who flourished last season.

Liverpool's interest in Raphinha stems from the departure of Sadio Mane, who has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Brazilian prefers a move to Barcelona over the Reds and the Gunners.

Meanwhile, they have been involved in a long-running saga for City's Gabriel Jesus, who managed 13 goals in 41 appearances last season.

Football London reports that the player's representatives have been in London to try and complete a deal.

