"Wouldn't have said that a few weeks ago" - Rivaldo feels Xavi's Barcelona can 'scare' Real Madrid in La Liga title race

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo is of the view that the Blaugrana could give Real Madrid a run for their money in the La Liga title race this season. Xavi's side are currently 12 points behind Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co are in the driving seat to win the Spanish top flight this campaign. They currently enjoy a nine-point lead over second-placed Sevilla and a 12-point lead over Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

The Catalans appeared to have fallen significantly behind Real Madrid in the first half of the season. While they are still some way off Los Blancos, Xavi has breathed new life into the team since taking the reins in November.

Xavi's side are currently unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions. They also beat arch-rivals and La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid 4-0 away from home last weekend.

As Barcelona continue to improve under Xavi, Rivaldo feels they can win the Europa League this term. The former Blaugrana striker also believes the club could 'scare' Ancelotti's side in the title race. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"Barcelona's 4-0 win at Real Madrid, and their 12-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, means my old club are improving very quickly under Xavi's management. The Catalan manager stopped playing not so long ago and that seems to make things easier for him in the relationship he has with the players. Some of them even played with him."

"He's managing to get more from players who underperformed under previous managers. The team looks united around their manager, something that gets easier when the coach is someone from La Masia - an idol for many of his players now and also a very friendly guy."

"If the team continues like this, they can start winning titles this season, such as the Europa League, and who knows maybe even scare Real Madrid a bit in the La Liga title race. I wouldn't have said that a few weeks ago."

Xavi's side have booked a place in the Europa League quarter-finals. They are scheduled to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the last eight of the competition next month.

Can Barcelona catch Real Madrid?

The Blaugrana have undoubtedly revived under Xavi's management this season. However, that resurgence might not be enough to catch Carlo Ancelotti's side in the La Liga title race.

They can reduce the gap with Los Blancos to nine points if they win their game in hand. Barcelona, though, could struggle to close the gap further, with just nine more games remaining in the season.

