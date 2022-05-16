"Wouldn’t say he’s amazing at anything" - Cesc Fabregas delivers verdict on Arsenal's pursuit of 25-year-old attacker

It is an open secret that Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus to bolster their squad ahead of the next campaign. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners could bid up to £50million to secure Jesus' signature.

However, former Gunners midfielder Cesc Fabregas doesn't think the Brazilian is the right option for the London-based club.

It is worth noting that Arsenal are yet to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was allowed to join Barcelona on a free transfer during the winter. Fabregas has claimed that the only thing missing at the Emirates Stadium is a prolific striker who can score 25-30 goals every season.

The Spaniard told London World:

“The only thing missing (at Arsenal) is the striker. I think if they had a consistent striker, a top player who scores 25 to 30 goals a season like Liverpool with (Mo) Salah, that would take them to the next level."

Although the midfielder supports the addition of a striker to Mikel Arteta's squad, he doesn't think Gabriel Jesus would be the right option. Explaining why, Fabregas raised doubts as to whether the Brazilian will be able to deliver without the services of players like Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

He continued:

"I expected Arsenal to sign another type of striker – someone who attacks the space more. I really like (Gabriel Jesus) as a player and I think he can do a little bit of everything but I wouldn’t say he’s amazing at anything."

The Spaniard added:

“Sometimes, when you’ve got De Bruyne, (Ilkay) Gundogan and Bernardo Silva behind you, it can feel easy for you as a player. At Arsenal, for some time at least, he will not have those kind of players behind him."

Arsenal to continue fight for top-four spot

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave Manchester City following the Cityzens' signing of Erling Haaland

The Gunners' hopes of returning to the Champions League next season took a major hit following their controversial 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (May 12). As things stand, they occupy fifth place in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Spurs albeit with a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's men will lock horns with Newcastle United today (May 16) before facing Everton in their final fixture on Sunday (May 22). They will need to win both games to be certain of their participation in the Champions League next term.

