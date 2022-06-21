"Wouldn't take him even for free" "Doesn't make sense one bit" - Liverpool fans fume as Reds get linked with €40 million move for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with Mundo Deportivo (via LFC Transfer Room) claiming that the Merseyside giants are “all in” for the winger. The rumors have not sat well with the Reds faithful on social media, with many calling the move senseless and unnecessary.

Over the last couple of seasons, Asensio has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Rodrygo regularly popping up with impressive performances and Federico Valverde filling in effortlessly on the right-wing, Los Blancos don’t have much room for the Spain international. The forward only has a year remaining on his contract, and the two parties are yet to agree upon an extension.

If Real Madrid are not interested in extending Asensio’s stay, they must find a way to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2023. As per Mundo Deportivo’s report, that is exactly what Real Madrid are planning to do, with the Whites reportedly prepared to let the forward leave for a €40 million fee.

Much to the disappointment of the Liverpool supporters, the Premier League giants are seemingly interested in his services. Given Asensio only has a year remaining on his contract, Liverpool want to pay less, but even a bargain is unlikely to bring the disgruntled fans on board.

On Twitter, several Anfield faithful opposed the potential transfer, branding it as detrimental. Here’s what they had to say:

DH @ffsDH_70 @LFCTransferRoom @mundodeportivo Doesn’t make sense one bit which means this must be a replacement for Firmino, Salah next year @LFCTransferRoom @mundodeportivo Doesn’t make sense one bit which means this must be a replacement for Firmino, Salah next year

Miraj Anowar @MirajAnowar @LFCTransferRoom



Or this is just another fake news!! @mundodeportivo Why is Liverpool targeting Asensio unless ofcourse MoSalah is on the move??? 🤔Or this is just another fake news!! @LFCTransferRoom @mundodeportivo Why is Liverpool targeting Asensio unless ofcourse MoSalah is on the move??? 🤔Or this is just another fake news!!

James Branch @jaybreezy0131 @LFCTransferRoom @mundodeportivo yeah if mane is 35M with one year, asensio should be 25M maximum 🤣 he’s not even half the player mane is @LFCTransferRoom @mundodeportivo yeah if mane is 35M with one year, asensio should be 25M maximum 🤣 he’s not even half the player mane is

Rasedul haq @HaqRasedul @LFCTransferRoom

Better develop Gordon and Elliott @mundodeportivo Wouldn’t take him even for free lool🥴Better develop Gordon and Elliott @LFCTransferRoom @mundodeportivo Wouldn’t take him even for free lool🥴Better develop Gordon and Elliott

alex @KULUSEVSKl LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom ️ 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Liverpool go 'all in' in their interest for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. The Spanish side is requesting €40M for his sale, but



Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 ️ 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Liverpool go 'all in' in their interest for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. The Spanish side is requesting €40M for his sale, but #Liverpool want to pay less considering his contract situation.Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 ℹ️✅️ 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Liverpool go 'all in' in their interest for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. The Spanish side is requesting €40M for his sale, but #Liverpool want to pay less considering his contract situation.Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 we paying €40m for bums now huh twitter.com/lfctransferroo… we paying €40m for bums now huh twitter.com/lfctransferroo…

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio may not be a good fit for Liverpool’s high-octane football

On his day, Asensio can still single-handedly determine the outcome of a game. However, we do not believe he will have many such days at Anfield, especially due to Jurgen Klopp’s footballing philosophy.

The Reds thrive in a high-intensity system, one in which almost everyone contributes to every aspect of the game. Forwards are not only required to score and assist but they are also asked to contribute to the defense and press tirelessly until the final whistle.

zK @zk1stt LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom ️ 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Liverpool go 'all in' in their interest for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. The Spanish side is requesting €40M for his sale, but



Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 ️ 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Liverpool go 'all in' in their interest for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. The Spanish side is requesting €40M for his sale, but #Liverpool want to pay less considering his contract situation.Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 ℹ️✅️ 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Liverpool go 'all in' in their interest for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. The Spanish side is requesting €40M for his sale, but #Liverpool want to pay less considering his contract situation.Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 Please no twitter.com/lfctransferroo… Please no twitter.com/lfctransferroo…

Asensio could do well in the goal-scoring or creating part but he does not have the best reputation when it comes to putting a shift in. He has also lost a lot of pace since his ACL injury in 2019, and we are not sure he will be able to recover fully in the coming years.

Asensio has played 236 games across competitions for Real Madrid so far, recording 49 goals and 24 assists. He has won three Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, amongst other honors, in the Spanish capital.

