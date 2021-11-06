"Wouldn't be wise to start" - Chelsea fans request Tuchel to put forward on the bench for Burnley game

Chelsea fans have made a special request to manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of their Premier League game against Burnley later tonight. The Blues' faithful firmly believe there is no real need to force Christian Pulisic into the starting line-up since he just returned from injury.

Notably, Pulisic netted a hat-trick against Burnley during his first season in the Premier League. Since the American also played a few minutes off the bench against Malmo on Tuesday, it will be an obvious temptation for Tuchel to throw him into the Chelsea line-up.

However, some Chelsea fans feel Pulisic could have a better impact as a substitute. Despite both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku still missing due to injury, fans are not keen to thrust Pulisic straight back into the action from the get-go.

One fan tweeted:

"Wouldn't be wise to start [Pulisic against Burnley]. Off the bench please."

Here are some of the other reactions from Chelsea fans on Twitter:

Louis🕊 @CFCResistor Pulisic 30 minutes vs Burnley pls Tommy Pulisic 30 minutes vs Burnley pls Tommy

MidoCFC 🇮🇹 (Got Bagged) @cfc_mido @ftblHj He didn’t play a match for months. No need to rush him back. He will never start, Tuchel isn’t dumb @ftblHj He didn’t play a match for months. No need to rush him back. He will never start, Tuchel isn’t dumb

Wacky👑 @CFCWacky @persiandollgia If we start Pulisic next game, its a real hit or miss. He could do really well as he always does against Burnley or he won't be match ready and won't perform well. I wonder what we should do. @persiandollgia If we start Pulisic next game, its a real hit or miss. He could do really well as he always does against Burnley or he won't be match ready and won't perform well. I wonder what we should do.

Pulisic could have marked his return from injury with a goal against Malmo on Tuesday. But after rounding the goalkeeper in second-half stoppage time, the forward buried his shot over the bar as Chelsea secured a 1-0 win.

Chelsea have enjoyed a stellar start to the Premier League season

No club has looked as convincing as Chelsea so far this season in the Premier League. The Blues have now opened up a three-point lead at the summit of the points table.

Quite remarkably, Chelsea have conceded just three goals in their 10 league games this season. Tuchel has drilled defensive stability into the side and it was evident when they held second-placed Liverpool to a 1-1 draw with just 10 men at Anfield.

A win over Burnley would ensure Chelsea maintain their lead at the top of the table heading into the international break. Considering they face Leicester City, Juventus and Manchester United in the space of eight days after the break, it is imperative they win tonight.

Sean Dyche's Burnley secured an excellent 3-1 win over newly-promoted Brentford in their last outing. It was the Clarets' first win of the season and they continue to remain in the relegation zone with just seven points. Undoubtedly, the visitors are underdogs heading into their meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although there is a huge gulf in class between the sides, Chelsea will not take their opponents lightly at all. Definitely not under Tuchel's watch

Edited by Nived Zenith

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chelsea keep a clean sheet against Burnley? Yes No 0 votes so far