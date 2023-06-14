"Wout Weghorst is beyond useless," "Luka Modric is still that guy" - Twitter reacts as Croatia defeat Netherlands 4-2 in Nations League s/f

Luka Modric starred and Wout Weghorst caught strays as Croatia managed to earn a 4-2 win over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League semi-final. Fans on Twitter reacted as a stellar clash between two top European teams went down at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

Donyell Malen drew first blood as the Borussia Dortmund striker netted in the 34th minute of the game. An Andrej Kramaric penalty in the 55th minute restored parity. Mario Pasalc gave Vatreni the lead with his 72nd-minute strike. Noa Lang equalized for the Oranjes in the injury time of the regulation period.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up scored twice in the extra time. Bruno Petkovic gave Vatreni the lead in the 98th minute. Luka Modric's penalty goal in the 116th minute was the final nail in Ronald Koeman's team's coffin.

The UEFA Nations League semi-final was an entertaining watch. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the game unfold. One wrote:

"Nah Wout Weghorst is beyond useless."

Another claimed:

"Luka Modric is still that guy."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Luka Modric starred in Croatia's win against the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals:

Noodle Vini @vini_ball This Luka Modric masterclass at 37 years old is not normal btw... This Luka Modric masterclass at 37 years old is not normal btw... https://t.co/g6YZqbUoCm

GOAL @goal Luka Modric is still that guy Luka Modric is still that guy 😎 https://t.co/ANZhKaqw1q

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Nah Wout Weghorst is beyond useless. Nah Wout Weghorst is beyond useless.

Croatia captain Luka Modric's game against the Netherlands by the numbers

37-year-old Luka Modric played 119 minutes for Croatia before being replaced. He was the star of the show as Jlatko Dalic's side defeated the Netherlands to reach the final of the Nations League.

Modric scored one goal and provided one assist. He completed 81 passes with an 89 percent accuracy. He also completed seven long passes and created one big chance. The Real Madrid superstar also won eight ground duels and two aerial duels.

Despite his ripe age, Modric remains a world beater. The performance against the Oranjes proves his mettle. Considering the fact that Modric is producing such a masterclass after a long league season, his tremendous professionalism deserves its plaudits.

