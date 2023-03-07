Wout Weghorst posts message defending his actions at Anfield that infuriated Manchester United fans in their loss to Liverpool 

Manchester United on-loan striker Wout Weghorst has posted a message on his Instagram account explaining his reasons for touching Liverpool's 'This is Anfield' sign. The Dutchman's actions were caught on camera and have led to mass criticism.

Red Devils fans have responded to the video clip, which has since gone viral. The veteran forward can be seen touching the Merseysiders' lucky sign before heading onto the Anfield pitch. Erik ten Hag's side was thrashed 7-0 by Jurgen Klopp's men.

Weghorst posted a message to fans defending his actions amid the backlash he has received. His post on Instagram read (via UtdDistrict):

"Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one it's worth it because you amazing United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds."

Weghorst continued by explaining that he was influenced by his compatriot and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk:

"From the national team I know that Virgil always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game."

He added:

"As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned. Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back and achieve our aims this season."

Manchester United signed Weghorst from Burnley on loan in January until the end of the season. He has managed one goal and three assists in 14 games across competitions. The Dutch frontman is somewhat being made a scapegoat for the Red Devils' collapse at Anfield.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to cash in on Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial after Liverpool loss

Harry Maguire in the line of fire after Liverpool hammering.

TalkSPORT reports that Ten Hag is set to wield the ax on Maguire and Martial following Manchester United's humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool. The Dutch coach is set to be ruthless in the summer transfer window with an exodus of players expected. Financial Fairplay has led to the Red Devils looking to sell several squad members.

Ten Hag will potentially have new owners by the summer as the Glazers look to sell the club for around £6 billion. However, United will still need to be careful in how they tread around Financial Fairplay.

Hence, star names such as Maguire and Martial are seemingly on their way out of the club. The former has become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford this season. The Red Devils skipper has featured 21 times, but only 10 times in Ten Hag's starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Martial has struggled for game time due to recurring injury issues. The French striker has made 14 appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Poll : 0 votes