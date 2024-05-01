“Wow, that’s a tough one” - Alphonso Davies chooses between Pele and Diego Maradona

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies was left puzzled when asked to pick between footballing icons Pele and Diego Maradona.

Superstars of two different eras, Pele and Diego Maradona have left an indelible mark on the sport. On the one hand, the Brazilian football legend's heroics at the grandest stage of them all, the FIFA World Cup, and his legacy at Santos FC might never be toppled.

On the other, Maradona's god-like status in Argentina, his legendary stint with Napoli, and an enigmatic persona like no other, cemented the late El Pibe de Oro's place in the footballing folklore. While both Pele and Maradona competed in different times, the two are easily recognised as the greatest footballers of the 20th century.

Thus, when Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies was presented with the choice to pick either of the two footballing legends, the Canadian found himself at a lack of words. In a recent interview with ESPN, Davies said:

"Wow! Wow, that's a tough one. I'll say Maradona."

In the same rapid-fire round, when asked to choose from either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, the 23-year-old stated with no hesitation:

"Messi."

When Argentine Pope Francis named Pele in GOAT debate between Messi and Diego Maradona

The debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time has elicited varied opinions, even among esteemed figures such as Pope Francis.

Hailing from Argentina, Pope Francis was once asked to name the greatest footballer according to him. The cleric added Pele's name to the mix with Lionel Messi and Maradona, as he responded (via Buenos Aires Herald):

"I would add a third, Pele. They are the three I have followed. All three are great, each with his own specialty."

Speaking in detail about Maradona's character and his tumultuous life and career, the Pope said:

"Maradona as a man failed, poor thing, he slipped, and the people around him didn’t help him. His life ended badly. It’s funny, many sportsmen end badly. It’s curious."

In contrast, Pope Francis recognized Pele as a paragon of virtue, praising his compassion and humanity. He said:

"Among these three, the greatest gentleman is Pele. He is a man with a very big heart. I spoke to him, I met him on a plane in Buenos Aires, and he is a man of great humanity."

'O Rei' Pele, won three FIFA World Cups in his career in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Meanwhile, Diego Maradona's heroic performance in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico helped Argentina clinch its second title.