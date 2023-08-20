"Wtf give it to Thiago Silva", "Get that outta here" - Chelsea fans react as 26-year-old star captains side in Reece James' absence

Several Chelsea fans reckon Mauricio Pochettino is wrong to hand the captain's armband to Ben Chilwell rather than Thiago Silva.

Chilwell, 26, will captain the Blues when they face West Ham United today (August 20) in the absence of Reece James. The club's usual skipper is set for weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

However, fans aren't too fond of Pochettino's decision as they suggest Silva, 38, would have been a better option. The veteran defender has captained Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team in the past.

Silva has an abundance of experience having won the Ligue 1 title seven times with PSG and the Serie A title once with AC Milan. He has become a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge and has turned back the years with inspired performances since arriving in 2020.

However, Pochettino has put the armband on the more youthful Chilwell perhaps to signify he is still in the midst of a rebuild. Silva signed a new one-year contract in February keeping him tied to the club until 2024.

Yet, the competition for places in the west Londoners' defense is building following the return of Levi Colwill and the arrivals of Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, and Wesley Fofana. The latter is still out with an injury but could rival Silva for a starting berth once he returns.

Pochettino will hope Chilwell shows his leadership qualities in today's west London derby against West Ham. However, one fan wanted Silva to be named skipper:

"Wtf, give it to Thiago Silva. And I speak for all Chelsea fans."

Another fan made their feelings clear over the decision:

"Get that outta here."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pochettino's debatable selection of Chilwell as captain in James' absence:

Ben Chilwell threw his name in the mix of becoming Chelsea's permanent captain earlier this summer

Ben Chilwell wanted the captaincy.

James was appointed Chelsea's permanent captain by Pochettino ahead of the new season. The 23-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since his youth days, rising through the academy before making the step up to the senior team in 2019.

However, injury issues continue to plague James' career and he will have to sit out many of his side's upcoming fixtures. Chilwell is now set to take on the role as captain in his absence and he wanted to be given the armband permanently earlier this summer (via the club's official website):

"I would love to be captain. I'm sure you've had that answer off a few of the players."

Chiwell continued by alluding to his past in captaining his former club Leicester City's youth side:

"I was captain of the youth team at Leicester and thoroughly enjoyed it. I think it brings the best out in me and my game, having a little bit more pressure and trying to help people around me. I think it's one of my strengths."

Chelsea have had to find a successor to Cesar Azpilicueta following his departure to Atletico Madrid this summer. He was one of the Blues' most iconic skippers and James and Chilwell have big shoes to fill.