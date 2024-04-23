"Wtf is this lineup", "It's in God's hands now" - Chelsea fans react as Pochettino names lineup to face Arsenal in PL clash

Chelsea fans on X are fuming after Mauricio Pochettino named his starting XI to face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 23.

Djordje Petrovic starts in goal for the Blues. Alfie Gilchrist, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, and Marc Cucurella make up the defense. The midfield consists of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Conor Gallagher, while Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Nicolas Jackson start up front to complete the starting XI. Cole Palmer misses out altogether due to illness.

Chelsea fans are far from impressed with one fan posting:

"WTF IS THIS LINEUP."

Another fan wrote:

"So it wasn’t a prank? No Palmer fr? It’s in God’s hands now."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"We’re in for a long night boys," one fan stated.

"Don’t get embarrassed please," one fan requested.

"Bare bones FC," another fan wrote.

"We're so cooked," one fan stated.

"Disasi and Badiashile pairing?? I’m not watching," another fan wrote.

What happened the last time Chelsea faced Arsenal in the Premier League?

Chelsea will be aiming to extend their eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League on Tuesday night against Arsenal. They are currently ninth in the league with 47 points from 31 games, while the Gunners are at the summit with 74 points from 33 games. Let's take a look at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other in the league:

The Blues hosted Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on October 21, 2023, where they were unable to hold on to a two-goal advantage, drawing 2-2 on the day. Cole Palmer netted a penalty in the 15th minute before Mykhailo Mudryk made it 2-0 in the 48th minute.

However, Arsenal fought back late in the second half, scoring twice through Declan Rice (77') and Leandro Trossard (84'). The Gunners currently have a four-game unbeaten streak against Mauricio Pochettino's men, which is the longest run against them since their 19-game streak between 1995 and 2005.