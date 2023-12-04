"Wtf that made me smile" - Manchester City star Erling Haaland provides a response to post trolling his reaction in 3-3 draw with Spurs

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has reacted to a social media post where he got trolled for his reaction against referee Simon Hooper's decision in their clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City played a 3-3 draw against Tottenham on December 3 (Sunday) at the Etihad in the Premier League. When it seemed like the Cityzens would record a 3-2 victory over the Spurs, Dejan Kulusevski scored a 90th-minute goal to equalize the match.

During the fourth minute of the stoppage time, Haaland was fouled in the Manchester City half but got up and played the ball to Jack Grealish. The Englishman crossed the half-life mark and attempted a forward run with the ambition of scoring the winner. However, referee Simon Hooper blew the whistle for the foul after appearing to give an advantage.

Hooper's decision left Haaland and his other Manchester City teammates fuming as the match ended as a draw. After the match, the striker took to X (formerly Twitter) and reposted a tweet where Hooper's decision was being questioned, writing:

"wtf"

Interestingly, the Norwegian forward has again reacted to a post on social media, reacting to a post on page 'Out of Context Football':

"Wtf that made me smile for the first time today"

In the picture, the former Borussia Dortmund forward's furious face was edited in Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's famous painting "The Scream".

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola addresses Simon Hooper's decision against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was upset after on-field referee Simon Hooper's decision took away their opportunity to score a late winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola pointed out that Simon Hooper Initially gave City an advantage after Erling Haaland was fouled. However, he later stopped the game after Jack Grealish received the ball in the stoppage time. The Spanish coach said (via ESPN):

"Even the referee -- if he played for Man City today he would be disappointed for that action, that's for sure. I make mistakes, players make mistakes. When Erling goes down, the ref said play on and after making the pass, he stopped the game."

The Cityzens are third in the Premier League with 30 points behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool (31) and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal (33). Next up, Guardiola's side will visit Villa Park to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa on December 7 (Thursday).