WWE icon Matt Hardy makes social media post as Tottenham star mimics his iconic pose in 2-1 win over Brighton

Former WWE superstar Matt Hardy recently took to social media and uploaded a picture of Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson mimicking his iconic pose.

Matt Hardy, who is a 10-time WWE tag team champion, is currently working with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling after his third tenure with WWE ended in 2020. However, his time in pro wrestling as one-half of the Hardy Boyz has been unforgettable for WWE fans.

Tottenham Hotspur locked horns against Roberto Di Zebri's Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (February 10) in the Premier League. Pascal Groß broke the deadlock in the 17th minute from the penalty spot, handing the Seagulls an early lead. Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr equalised in the 61st minute, stroking home the rebound after his first shot was blocked by Lewis Dunk.

Brennan Johnson eventually scored the winner for Spurs in second-half stoppage time (90+6') with the help of an assist from Son Heung-min. After scoring the goal, Johnson celebrated by copying Matt Hardy's iconic hand gesture. Hardy took to X (formerly Twitter) and uploaded pictures of the Hardy Boyz and Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou's men are currently in the fourth spot in the Premier League with 47 points. Next up, the Lilywhites will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 17 (Saturday).

Tottenham are looking to sign €30 million forward in the summer transfer window: Report

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham are currently eyeing a stable spot in the top four of the Premier League. According to Calciomercato via Sport Witness, Spurs will be looking to add a few more top names to their playing XI in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The north London club are reportedly looking to bring Genoa's Albert Guðmundsson to the Premier League. Guðmundsson joined Genoa in January 2022 from AZ Alkmaar. Since then, he has made 73 appearances for the Serie A side, bagging 26 goals and eight assists.

This season, the 26-year-old Iceland international has recorded 11 goals and three assists in 23 matches. According to the aforementioned report, Genoa are expected to demand around €30 million (£25 million) for Guðmundsson. Apart from Guðmundsson, Spurs have also been linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney, Barcelona's Raphinha, and Girona's Miguel Gutierrez.