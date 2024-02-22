Xabi Alonso breaks silence on future amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has responded to reported interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Alonso has done an impressive job at the Bay Arena, attracting the interest of top clubs like the Reds and Bayern, who will have managerial vacancies in the summer.

Since taking charge in October 2022, the Spaniard has lifted a Leverkusen side languishing at second from bottom to eight points clear atop the Bundesliga with 12 games to go.

Alonso's side are unbeaten this season, winning an impressive 28 of 32 games across competitions, making him a top managerial target.

Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Kloop is leaving at the end of the season, while Bayern have decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel in the summer following three straight defeats across competitions.

The Guardian has linked Alonso to the Reds and Bayern jobs, but the Spaniard said (as per Bayern & Germany) that he's only focussed on Leverkusen at the moment:

"Right now, I'm the coach (of Leverkusen), and that's certain. Regarding the future, I have nothing new to say. We'll see. It's normal that there are questions, but this is not the right moment to talk about that."

Liverpool are contending for an unprecedented quadruple, while Bayern's 11-year Bundesliga reign is drawing to a close. They also have work to do in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16, losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio.

How Xabi Alonso fared for Liverpool and Bayern Munich?

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso had successful stints at both Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

In six seasons at Anfield between 2004 and 2009, the 42-year-old former midfielder made 210 appearances across competitions, contributing 18 goals and 20 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup with the Reds.

Following a five-season stint at Real Madrid, where he won another Champions League, along with a La Liga title, Alonso arrived at Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014.

In 117 games across competitions, the Spaniard bagged nine goals and 12 assists - winning three straight Bundesliga titles - before retiring at the end of the 2016-17 season.