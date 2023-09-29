Xabi Alonso breaks silence on rumors linking him with Real Madrid coaching job

In the wake of rumors regarding his potential appointment as Real Madrid's future head coach, Xabi Alonso has decided to make a public statement.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are eyeing Alonso for the managerial seat should current manager Carlo Ancelotti opt for a career shift to coach the Brazilian national team in 2024.

The Italian has been a stable fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the fact that he failed to lift either La Liga or the Champions League trophies last season has led to questions about Ancelotti's long-term future.

Real Madrid have shown no signs of slowing down at the beginning of this new season, posting an impressive string of five consecutive wins in the La Liga. However, this winning streak came to an abrupt end following a loss to Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Regardless of their performance for the rest of the season, speculation has intensified that Ancelotti will depart once his contract reaches its conclusion. President Florentino Perez has the luxury of an entire season to evaluate potential successors to Ancelotti.

However, according to sources like Radio Marca, the decision appears to be veering towards Xabi Alonso, with plans to onboard him for the next season. Despite these rumors, Alonso has made it clear where his current focus lies.

Speaking about the possibility of coaching Real Madrid, he said (via Madrid Xtra):

"It's too early. It's September. That's why it's not a problem. Of course, I'm focused. We have started the season well and I must be the first to stay focused."

In his nearly year-long tenure with Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso has transformed the club into serious title contenders in the Bundesliga. With 16 points garnered from their first six matches this season alone, the German outfit are on an encouraging trajectory.

Further enhancing his credentials, Alonso guided Leverkusen to the Europa League semi-finals last season. From a statistical perspective, he has amassed a good record of 23 wins, 11 draws, and a mere 10 losses in 44 matches.

These accomplishments have reportedly convinced Perez and other Real Madrid decision-makers that Alonso, a former player for the club, is a suitable candidate to take over from Ancelotti.

Real Madrid contemplates alternatives as pursuit of Kylian Mbappe continues

Los Blancos appear to be adopting a nuanced approach in their quest to acquire Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish giants have been hurt in their previous overtures to the French star, prompting them to not place all their hopes on luring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

They find themselves in need of a pivotal No. 9, and even though Mbappe is not traditionally deployed in this role, the La Liga titans believe he might make an exception for them. However, this time around, they have a contingency plan in place.

According to Defensa Central (via PSG Talk), Madrid's board is giving due consideration to Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez as a Plan B. This is in the event that their bid to secure Mbappe falls through.

The Mexican international has recently surpassed Mbappe in non-penalty goals scored in 2023 (21), making him a worthy alternative.