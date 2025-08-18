Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about Franco Mastantuono naming Lionel Messi as favourite player during Real Madrid unveiling 

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was taken aback by a journalist's question about Franco Mastantuono naming Lionel Messi as the best player in the world. The reporter inquired whether there would be repercussions for naming a Barcelona legend as his favorite while being a player at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Speaking ahead of the season opener against Osasuna, Alonso was quick to state that he was not going to make Mastantuono change his pick. He understood why the Argentine named Messi his favorite and said it was no surprise. He said (via All About Argentina):

"Recommendation for what? To tell him who his favorite player should be? No, look, I can see the logic in his favorite player being Lionel Messi. Being Argentine, being left-footed, it’s no surprise to me."

Ad

Trending

Alonso went on to heap praise on the teenager and added that the new Real Madrid signing could make his debut this week. He said. (via Madrid Universal):

"The first time I spoke to him, I was truly struck by his personality. He was still only 17 years old and very self-confident. He wasn’t afraid of taking the step to come to Real Madrid. You can see his maturity, his desire, his quality."

Ad

"He’s going to integrate very quickly into the team. He could get minutes tomorrow. He’ll bring quality, energy, is committed defensively, and has good momentum. I’ve seen that he has that drive and that Argentine competitive spirit. He’s good with the final pass. He’s at a very good level.”

Ad

Real Madrid begin their LaLiga season at home to Osasuna, a match they have been trying to postpone as the players have just started their pre-season training. However, the league rejected their request and called for both teams to go ahead with the schedule.

Franco Mastantuono on Real Madrid role models and Lionel Messi

Franco Mastantuono was quizzed at his unveiling about his role models and the new Real Madrid signing said that he had several players he looked up to in his career. He recalled his meeting with Jude Bellingham and said (via GOAL):

Ad

"Many [role models]. Madrid has incredible players every season; the best are here. It's great to be at a club like Madrid, with the players they have and have had. I was just with Bellingham today. I ran into him. He gave me a wonderful welcome. I admire him greatly. I love him."

When asked to name the best player in the world, the teenager quickly named Lionel Messi and added:

Ad

"For me, it's Messi. I'm Argentine, and for me, he's the best."

Franco Mastantuono has played six minutes with Lionel Messi for the national team. They shared the pitch in the 1-0 win over Chile in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More