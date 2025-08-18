Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about Franco Mastantuono naming Lionel Messi as favourite player during Real Madrid unveiling 

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was taken aback by a journalist's question about Franco Mastantuono naming Lionel Messi as the best player in the world. The reporter inquired whether there would be repercussions for naming a Barcelona legend as his favorite while being a player at Santiago Bernabeu.
Speaking ahead of the season opener against Osasuna, Alonso was quick to state that he was not going to make Mastantuono change his pick. He understood why the Argentine named Messi his favorite and said it was no surprise. He said (via All About Argentina):
"Recommendation for what? To tell him who his favorite player should be? No, look, I can see the logic in his favorite player being Lionel Messi. Being Argentine, being left-footed, it’s no surprise to me."
Alonso went on to heap praise on the teenager and added that the new Real Madrid signing could make his debut this week. He said. (via Madrid Universal):
"The first time I spoke to him, I was truly struck by his personality. He was still only 17 years old and very self-confident. He wasn’t afraid of taking the step to come to Real Madrid. You can see his maturity, his desire, his quality."
"He’s going to integrate very quickly into the team. He could get minutes tomorrow. He’ll bring quality, energy, is committed defensively, and has good momentum. I’ve seen that he has that drive and that Argentine competitive spirit. He’s good with the final pass. He’s at a very good level.”
Real Madrid begin their LaLiga season at home to Osasuna, a match they have been trying to postpone as the players have just started their pre-season training. However, the league rejected their request and called for both teams to go ahead with the schedule.
Franco Mastantuono on Real Madrid role models and Lionel Messi
Franco Mastantuono was quizzed at his unveiling about his role models and the new Real Madrid signing said that he had several players he looked up to in his career. He recalled his meeting with Jude Bellingham and said (via GOAL):
"Many [role models]. Madrid has incredible players every season; the best are here. It's great to be at a club like Madrid, with the players they have and have had. I was just with Bellingham today. I ran into him. He gave me a wonderful welcome. I admire him greatly. I love him."
When asked to name the best player in the world, the teenager quickly named Lionel Messi and added:
"For me, it's Messi. I'm Argentine, and for me, he's the best."
Franco Mastantuono has played six minutes with Lionel Messi for the national team. They shared the pitch in the 1-0 win over Chile in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this year.