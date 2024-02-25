Xabi Alonso could reject Liverpool and Bayern Munich as he eyes dream job - Reports

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso could reportedly reject offers from Liverpool and Bayern Munich as he eyes his dream job at Real Madrid.

Earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season. Since then, Alonso has been touted as the ideal candidate as Klopp's long-term replacement at Anfield.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel also announced his departure from the Allianz Arena in the summer. As soon as the announcement was made, Alonso became a potential candidate for the German's job too.

However, as per Fussball News, the Spanish manager could turn down offers from both Liverpool and Bayern Munich as he eyes the top job at Real Madrid. Current Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti's contract, however, runs until 2026.

According to the aforementioned report, Alonso could stay at Bayer Leverkusen until 2026, and then contemplate a move to the Spanish capital. Moreover, the report also claims that Real Madrid's board have identified Alonso as the successor to Ancelotti.

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are sitting pretty at the top of the Bundesliga with 61 points in 23 matches, eight ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich.

Liverpool keen on signing 18-year-old winger in summer - Reports

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are looking to sign Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme in the summer transfer window as a long-term replacement for Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah, as per Football Insider.

According to the report, the Reds wanted to sign the 18-year-old Brazilian winger in the winter transfer window but decided to wait a while before making an official offer.

Last month, Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that Manchester United were also interested in signing Guilherme. The Reds, however, have emerged as the front-runners for his signature.