Bayer Leverkusen have been confirmed as champions of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history after a 5-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, April 14. The German side are now 16 points clear of Bayern Munich with five games to go and have dethroned the perennial champions successfully.

Former Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso took over as Bayer Leverkusen's manager last season with the side in the relegation zone. The Spaniard managed to steer the side to a Europa League place and hasn't tasted defeat this season across competitions, with the streak now at 43 games.

Following FC Heidenheim's win against Bayern Munich last weekend, Alonso's side knew a win over Werder Bremen would secure their crown. They went for the title win in style, putting five past the hapless Werder Bremen side to emphatically claim the title.

Following Leverkusen's win over Bremen, football fans took to X to share their thoughts on the achievement of Xabi Alonso, whose side are yet to taste defeat this season.

One fan wrote:

"XABI AN ALL TIME GREAT"

Another wrote:

"This happened because Kane joined the league"

A fan hailed the victory as a deserved one for Leverkusen.

"Well deserved 👏👏"

Another fan hailed Alonso as the best manager.

"Xabis just the best manager or something"

A fan tipped Alonso to be named as the UEFA Manager of the Year.

"UEFA coach of the year 2023/2024. No doubt, No stories"

Another fan pointed out that Bayer Leverkusen are yet to lose this season.

"And they did it invincible. That's actually crazy"

A fan attributed the victory on Harry Kane moving to Germany.

"so this happened because Kane joined the league?"

This season, Bayer Leverkusen have broken the record for most unbeaten games from the start of a season in German football, previously held by Bayern Munich. They have also now ended the Bavarian giants' 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen claim title in style with win over Werder Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen were impeccable as they thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 to confirm themselves as Bundesliga champions. Alonso's side took their tally for the season to 79 points from 29 matches in the league.

Werder Bremen found themselves facing an internal issue as Naby Keita refused to feature even before the start of the game. Their cause was not helped by Victor Boniface opening the scoring for the home side with a 25th-minute penalty.

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka doubled his side's tally with a fine strike on the hour mark. Florian Wirtz, 20, then came off the bench to score a hat-trick. Alonso's side will face FC Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final.

They are also active in the Europa League, leading their quarter-final tie against West Ham United 2-0 after the first leg away last week.

