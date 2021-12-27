Xavi already has plan in place for the integration of Barcelona new-boy Ferran Torres: Reports

Ferran Torres could make his debut for Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey next month, according to latest reports.

Torres is yet to be announced as a Barcelona player amidst reports that the two clubs have agreed a fee of €55 million plus €10 million in add ons.

New Barcelona manager Xavi is expected to stamp his authority on the Barcelona squad in January, and Torres could be the first of many signings.

Ferrán Torres day. The Spanish winger undergoes his medical today morning and then he will sign as new Barcelona player. Paperworks completed between City and Barça. 🤝 #FCB Official announcement in place. No Sterling, no Ziyech - Barça will only sign Ferrán in that position.

As per Sport, Torres could make his debut for the Blaugrana against Linares in the Round of 32 match of the Copa Del Rey in January.

The Spaniard has fully recovered from a foot injury he suffered while on national duty for Spain in November. He is expected to get back to the field in January.

Torres expected to play in a false 9 role at Barcelona

It was imperative for Barcelona to sign a forward, and in Torres they may have signed the ideal player.

At just 21, he showed good maturity and versatility to play anywhere across the front three under Pep Guardiola. That should hold him in good stead at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have struggled for form and consistency this season and the absence of a goal-scoring striker has been one of the reasons.

Sergio Aguero suffered an injury in the early few months of his Barcelona career and then had to prematurely end his career due to a heart issue.

Ferran Torres is currently the most promising attacking talent in Spain. He is 21. He can play in the middle or on the wing. He knows La Liga. He knows his new Barcelona teammates. He's a player for the present and the future.

Absolutely over the moon about this signing.

The likes of Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite have struggled with form and injuries respectively. It left Memphis Depay as the only real option to play up front.

Xavi has used several academy players this season, but some of them aren’t ready to shoulder the responsibly yet.

Torres could be the perfect fit and he could help the club recover over the second half of the season. The Blaugrana are more or less out of the title reckoning and need to finish in the top four.

The Europa League will be an unwanted distraction in the second half of the season, so Xavi could use some of the youngsters in the competition.

