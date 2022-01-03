Xavi on Barcelona's win against Mallorca: "We had 17 players out today; it means a lot"

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez praised his team for their 1-0 victory over Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium on Sunday.

The win took Barcelona to fifth place in this season's La Liga standings. Xavi's side are now just a point off the final UEFA Champions League spot occupied by Atletico Madrid, who won 2-0 earlier in the day.

Dutch forward Luuk de Jong scored Barcelona's winner in the 44th minute, heading home from Oscar Mingueza. The win was particularly significant, as more than 15 players missed the game due to a combination of COVID-19 and injuries. After the game, Xavi said (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“It’s an amazing victory for us, because we had 17 players out today, so it means a lot. It means we are a team; we are a family; we are a really big group. We competed really well, so I’m really happy. This win means a lot.”

The manager added:

“We need to continue and keep going like that because the team made a great effort today. Today is not the day to say the things that are missing, but the good things.”

Under-fire custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a crucial save late in the game to give the Blaugrana all three points. Xavi praised his goalkeeper and his team for managing a much-needed clean sheet. He said:

“We must praise the positive things, the first half, Ter Stegen’s save. We leave without conceding a goal; we have known how to suffer ... this is football.”

Barcelona's casualty list a massive cause for concern

Xavi was never going to have it easy after taking over as Barcelona boss, given the financial state of the club. The recent spate of injuries and COVID-19 cases in the squad have only made his job more difficult.

Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Pablo Gavi, Dani Alves and Jordi Alba were among eight players reported to have contracted COVID-19. The Blaugrana were also without Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay and Pedri Gonzalez due to injuries.

Sergio Busquets missed the game against Mallorca as well owing to a suspension.

Barcelona are also yet to register their latest signing Ferran Torres, having brought him to the Camp Nou from Manchester City a week ago. Xavi's side will need to let go of a few players in the winter transfer window if they want to use Torres this season.

