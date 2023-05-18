Xavi believes Barcelona will be very competitive in UCL if Lionel Messi returns to the club - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi is confident about his side's chances in the UEFA Champions League if they can complete the signing of Lionel Messi.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, the Spaniard is highly enthusiastic regarding Messi's potential return and believes that the Blaugrana could be a dominant force in Europe next year.

Edul added that the Catalan giants are set to receive a verdict on the Financial Feasibility Plan that they presented to La Liga tomorrow (May 19). The plan outlines how the club will look to solve their financial issues. Should La Liga approve it, they will be able to sign the Argentine superstar, who is likely to become a free agent in the summer.

Barcelona have recently had very little success on the European front. They were eliminated from the Champions League at the group stages. They then suffered a disappointing knockout from the Europa League at the hands of Manchester United this season.

Xavi, however, believes that the addition of Messi could be a catalyst in this recent trend. The report went on to add that the Spaniard views the 35-year-old forward as a creative force rather than a goalscoring threat.

With the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha already forming a potent attack, Messi's addition could make Barcelona a major threat.

The Paris Saint-Germain frontman has shown his ability to be a consistent provider. He has bagged 19 assists for the Ligue 1 giants this season along with 20 goals in 38 games across competitions.

With his contract set to expire this summer, he is likely to leave the French capital. Thus, Barcelona could be frontrunners in securing the club legend's signature provided they can sort out their financial situation. If not, Messi has offers from Saudi Arabia to join his rival Cristiano Ronaldo or could even join the MLS.

Barcelona interested in Manchester City defender

Laporte has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. According to the Times, the Spaniard could leave the Etihad at the end of the season, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested.

Laporte has fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, with the likes of Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Ruben Dias ahead of the player. The 28-year-old has made just 10 appearances in the Premier League this season.

With two years left on his contract, it may take a premium to secure his services. Laporte has a wealth of experience in La Liga, having joined Athletic Bilbao's youth side as a teenager before going on to make over 150 appearances for the side.

