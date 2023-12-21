Xavi blasted Barcelona superstar at halftime during win over Almeria - Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi reportedly blasted veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at half-time for his uninspiring performance in the 3-2 win against Almeria on Wednesday (December 20).

La Blaugrana opened the scoring through Raphinha in the 33rd minute, only to see Almeria equalize in the 41st. Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims that Xavi vented his frustration at half-time with the game tied 1-1 at the Barcelona players and Lewandowski in particular.

On the night, the Poland international managed a 75% passing accuracy and attempted six shots, out of which three found the target. Despite failing to find the net, Lewandowski found the perfect assist for Sergi Roberto's second and the Catalan side's third goal.

Roberto also scored a 60th-minute goal that was cancelled out by defender Edgar Gonzalez's effort (71'). Later on, the 35-year-old striker lobbed the ball over the opposition defence to find Roberto, who then calmly finished off the opportunity (83').

This season, the former Bayern Munich striker has scored nine goals and assisted five from 21 appearances across competitions.

Although Xavi's men ended their three matches winless streak across competitions, the boss was far from pleased. Speaking after this fixture, he said (via Barca Universal):

“This is a match that should have ended 2-0 or 3-0, but the team does not have the spirit that it showed last season. We lack aggressiveness and focus. It’s unacceptable. What we lack in effectiveness, we have to make up in aggressiveness. We can’t play like this."

Barcelona have climbed to third in the La Liga standings after this victory, and are now six points behind surprise leaders, Girona. The Catalan side won't be in league action until January 5, when they travel to Las Palmas.

Barcelona to face competition from Manchester United for Everton midfielder - Reports

Amadou Onana (via Getty Images)

Spanish giants Barcelona are said to be interested in the signature of Everton's defensive midfielder Amadou Onana (via Football Espana). However, Premier League side Manchester United will provide competition, given Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his defensive midfield department.

According to French publication, Footmercato, the Catalan outfit have already met with Onana's entourage over a move to Spain. It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona can meet the Toffees' reported €55 million asking price.

The 22-year-old Belgium international joined Everton from Lille in the summer of 2022 for a reported €35 million. Since then, he's completed 52 appearances for his current employers, bagging three goals and three assists.

A move to either aforementioned side would earn Onana the chance to compete for top honors, including the UEFA Champions League. Everton are 16th in the Premier League after being handed a 10-point deduction for breaching the competition's financial rules.