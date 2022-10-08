Xavi completely loses confidence in 22-year-old Barcelona star now linked with Camp Nou exit: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has lost trust in 22-year-old attacker Ferran Torres.

Torres was signed by the Spaniard in the 2022 winter transfer window from Manchester City. The coach saw the player as an undisputed starter for the team upon arrival.

He was signed for a hefty fee of €55 million. Torres was an integral part of the team last term. He made 26 appearances for the Catalan club since his high-profile move, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

Torres' role in the team has reduced over time. He has played only 238 minutes of first-team football for the Blaugranas over eight games this season. The 22-year-old has managed to rack up one goal and one assist to his name.

The club are now considering a move away for the player and are exploring possible options.

According to Calciomercato, as reported by El Nacional, Juventus have emerged as a possible next destination for the player.

Former Barcelona midfielder explains difference between Xavi Hernandez and Ronald Koeman

Former Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic recently outlined the key difference in training methods between former coach Ronald Koeman and current boss Xavi Hernandez.

Pjanic arrived at the club in 2020 from Juventus when Koeman was at the helm in Camp Nou. He made 30 appearances for the club, registering no goals and no assists to his name.

He also spent a loan spell at Besiktas before eventually making a permanent move to Sharjah FC at the start of the season.

Pjanic, however, recently made a sensational revelation, saying that the training sessions under Koeman lacked any real intensity. Here's what the Bosnian said to Que T'hi Jugues (via Barca Universal):

"I was very surprised when I watched the training sessions with Koeman. They were without intensity, without tactics, without ideas. We didn’t prepare for the matches, Now with Xavi, it’s totally different, they work a lot more and very well, this year we’re going to run a lot, they told us.”

