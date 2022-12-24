Xavi considering calling up 15-year-old for Barcelona's Copa del Rey match - Reports

According to reports, Xavi is considering calling up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal for Barcelona's Copa del Rey matches. Yamal, who prefers to play as a right winger, has made five appearances for the Catalan club's under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

Yamal has also represented the Spanish national team in various age groups. Barca, meanwhile, are set to face Intercity on January 4 in the next round of the Copa del Rey.

Yamal is a highly talented prospect and trained with the first team this week. Barca are keen to tie him down to a new contract before the end of the season.

Barcelona's hierarchy and the player's agent, Ivan de la Pena, are confident of striking a new deal before the end of the campaign. He is also expected to take part in the club's pre-season before the 2023-24 campaign. Patrick Kluivert even labeled the youngster as 'Mini Messi'.

Xavi's Barcelona team talk ahead of last season's 4-0 El Clasico win revealed

FC Barcelona v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Culers' boss Xavi gave his team an inspiring team talk ahead of last season's 4-0 El Clasico win against Real Madrid. In the documentary, 'A New Era', which is set to release on December 28, Xavi can be heard saying (via AS):

“Curiously, today in Madrid, it’s the day I’m calmer and as a coach I thought I would be more tense, more nervous, but I’m very calm... because you have shown that you give everything on the field, it is a day of patience and personality. Patience with the ball, they’re going to get desperate, the fans are going to start whistling at them... This is the game we want, if you give everything on the pitch and you’re together, we are a better team than Real Madrid. If we play unsteady, now I attack you, now you attack me, I attack, you attack... then they are better.”

